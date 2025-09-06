Here is the NBC fall schedule for the 2019-20 season.

NBC FALL 2019-20 SCHEDULE

(New programs in UPPER CASE; all times ET)

Click on the links below for show information and photos.

MONDAY

8-10 P.M. — The Voice

10-11 P.M. — BLUFF CITY LAW

TUESDAY

8-9 P.M. — The Voice

9-10 P.M. — This Is Us

10-11 P.M. — New Amsterdam

WEDNESDAY

8-9 P.M. — Chicago Med

9-10 P.M. — Chicago Fire

10-11 P.M. — Chicago P.D.

THURSDAY

8-8:30 P.M. — Superstore

8:30-9 P.M. — PERFECT HARMONY

9-9:30 P.M. — The Good Place

9:30-10 P.M. — SUNNYSIDE

10-11 P.M. — Law & Order: SVU

FRIDAY

8-9 P.M. – The Blacklist

9-11 P.M — Dateline NBC

SATURDAY

8-10 P.M. — Dateline Saturday Night Mystery

10-11 P.M. – Saturday Night Live (encores)

SUNDAY

7-8:20 P.M. — Football Night in America

8:20-11 P.M. — NBC Sunday Night Football