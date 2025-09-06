NBC Fall Schedule
Originally posted on May 12, 2019 @ 6:11 pm
Here is the NBC fall schedule for the 2019-20 season.
NBC FALL 2019-20 SCHEDULE
(New programs in UPPER CASE; all times ET)
MONDAY
8-10 P.M. — The Voice
10-11 P.M. — BLUFF CITY LAW
TUESDAY
8-9 P.M. — The Voice
9-10 P.M. — This Is Us
10-11 P.M. — New Amsterdam
WEDNESDAY
8-9 P.M. — Chicago Med
9-10 P.M. — Chicago Fire
10-11 P.M. — Chicago P.D.
THURSDAY
8-8:30 P.M. — Superstore
8:30-9 P.M. — PERFECT HARMONY
9-9:30 P.M. — The Good Place
9:30-10 P.M. — SUNNYSIDE
10-11 P.M. — Law & Order: SVU
FRIDAY
8-9 P.M. – The Blacklist
9-11 P.M — Dateline NBC
SATURDAY
8-10 P.M. — Dateline Saturday Night Mystery
10-11 P.M. – Saturday Night Live (encores)
SUNDAY
7-8:20 P.M. — Football Night in America
8:20-11 P.M. — NBC Sunday Night Football