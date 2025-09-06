More NBC Show News

In the midst of a winning season that will mark the network’s sixth consecutive September-to-September victory fueled by an unbeatable summer of alternative programming, NBC unveils a new year-round lineup that builds on the industry’s most stable schedule with top returning stars, addictive dramas and an infusion of original comedies. The new slate, which will add four first-year dramas and four freshman comedies over the course of the 2019-20 season, will carry a robust fall lineup into a powerhouse midseason filled with returning favorites and big new shows for every audience.

“We came into this season from the vantage point of extreme stability, but without any complacency,” said George Cheeks and Paul Telegdy, Co-Chairmen, NBC Entertainment. “Our 52-week schedule takes into account the seismic shift in viewing habits, balancing short-term wins with long-term potential. Comedy is at the heart of the NBC brand, and we’ve picked up four new comedies that we think viewers will love for generations to come. Our new dramas will compel audiences to tune in week after week to our network while also delivering binge-worthy storylines, and our unparalleled alternative programs continue to delight audiences of all ages, providing enviable launch pads for many of our new shows.”

The newest drama to join the fall schedule is “Bluff City Law,” starring Emmy Award winner Jimmy Smits in his return to the network. A thrilling legal family drama, the series reunites a father and daughter attorney duo as they take on social injustice.

NBC is turbo-charging its Thursday night comedy lineup with two new additions to its winning roster. In another network reunion, Bradley Whitford comes home to star in “Perfect Harmony” as a former Princeton music professor who finds himself unexpectedly presiding over a small-town church choir. From star Kal Penn and executive producer Michael Schur, “Sunnyside” tells the story of a disgraced New York City Councilman turned champion for a diverse group of hopefuls who dream of becoming American citizens.

Dramas set to debut in midseason are “Council of Dads” from executive producer Jerry Bruckheimer, centered on a loving father of four who calls on a few of his closest allies to step in as back-up dads following a personal health scare; “Lincoln,” based on the best-selling book “The Bone Collector,” follows former NYPD detective and forensic genius Lincoln Rhyme (“Grimm’s” Russell Hornsby) and his new partner, Amelia Sachs (Arielle Kebbel of “Midnight, Texas”), as they join forces to crack the city’s most confounding cases, all while working to bring down a notorious serial killer; and “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” starring Jane Levy (“Suburgatory”) as a whip-smart computer coder who, following an unusual event, starts to hear the innermost wants and desires of the people around her through songs.

Joining the comedy lineup later this season is “Indebted,” starring Fran Drescher (“The Nanny”) and Adam Pally (“The Mindy Project”) as mother and son. Things take an unexpected turn when a young man’s parents show up unannounced and broke, leaving him and his wife with no choice but to open the door to the people who gave him everything. In the family comedy “The Kenan Show,”“Saturday Night Live” star Kenan Thompson strives to be a super dad to his two adorable girls while simultaneously balancing his job and a father-in-law who “helps” in the most inappropriate ways.

Over the holidays, NBC is using its robust schedule of live events and specials to eventize the second season of last summer’s breakout hit “Making It” with Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman. As a special gift to viewers, the season is packaged over a two-week period and will feature innovative partnerships to help audiences craft alongside our makers this December. Ellen DeGeneres will also be making a list and checking it twice over the holidays as she kicks off a new tradition packed with massive surprises on “Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways.” Over the course of three one-hour specials, DeGeneres, along with her celebrity friends, will deliver life-changing gifts to unsuspecting people who’ve topped her nice list.

NBC’s dominant 52-week schedule is once again highlighted by a powerful midseason featuring the January return of the #1 most-watched alternative series “America’s Got Talent: The Champions,” as well as bona fide hit “Ellen’s Game of Games,” both returning to their winning timeslots on Mondays nights at 8 p.m. and on Tuesdays at 8 p.m., respectively. Last year’s #1 new drama, “Manifest,” will also return to its coveted 10 p.m. slot Mondays. Comedy favorites “Will & Grace” and top-rated digital hit “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” also return, as well as the final season of “Blindspot.”

Following football season, Sundays will feature a great new line-up focused on bringing women to the night. An all-new take on “Little Big Shots,” hosted by Melissa McCarthy, will kick-off at 8 p.m. followed by “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” and rounding out the night will be the third season of fan-favorite “Good Girls.”

With a year-round primetime roster that is 83% originals, NBC will once again harness the power of the Olympics in Summer 2020 with a packed schedule of entertainment programming that includes the return of “World of Dance” alongside summer staples “American Ninja Warrior” and “America’s Got Talent.”

NBC ranks #1 for the 2018-19 primetime season in adults 18-49, and is #1 or tied for #1 in adults 25-54, adults 18-34 and all key adult-female demographics, with a schedule that features broadcast television’s #1 primetime series in 18-49 and total viewers, “Sunday Night Football”; the #1 scripted series in 18-49, “This Is Us”; the #1 and #2 new dramas in 18-49, “Manifest” and “New Amsterdam”; and the #1 most-watched alternative series, “America’s Got Talent: The Champions.” NBC is well positioned to finish #1 in 18-49 for the traditional September-to-May season for the fifth time in six years and the full September-to-September season for a sixth year in a row.

Returning shows for the 2019-20 schedule include “America’s Got Talent: The Champions,” “The Blacklist,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago Med,” “Chicago P.D.,” “Dateline NBC,” “Ellen’s Game of Games,” “Good Girls,” “The Good Place,” “Hollywood Game Night,” “Law & Order: SVU,” “Manifest,” “NBC Sunday Night Football,” “New Amsterdam,” “Superstore,” “This Is Us,” “The Voice,” “The Wall,” “Will & Grace” and “World of Dance.”

Additional previously announced new series include “Bring the Funny,” “Small Fortune,” “Songland,” “That’s My Jam” and the return of “Who Do You Think You Are?”

Decisions are yet to be made on “Abby’s,” “A.P. Bio,” “The Enemy Within,” “The InBetween,”

“The Titan Games” and “The Village.”

NBC FALL 2019-20 SCHEDULE

(New programs in UPPER CASE; all times ET)

MONDAY

8-10 P.M. — The Voice

10-11 P.M. — BLUFF CITY LAW

TUESDAY

8-9 P.M. — The Voice

9-10 P.M. — This Is Us

10-11 P.M. — New Amsterdam

WEDNESDAY

8-9 P.M. — Chicago Med

9-10 P.M. — Chicago Fire

10-11 P.M. — Chicago P.D.

THURSDAY

8-8:30 P.M. — Superstore

8:30-9 P.M. — PERFECT HARMONY

9-9:30 P.M. — The Good Place

9:30-10 P.M. — SUNNYSIDE

10-11 P.M. — Law & Order: SVU

FRIDAY

8-9 P.M. – The Blacklist

9-11 P.M — Dateline NBC

SATURDAY

8-10 P.M. — Dateline Saturday Night Mystery

10-11 P.M. – Saturday Night Live (encores)

SUNDAY

7-8:20 P.M. — Football Night in America

8:20-11 P.M. — NBC Sunday Night Football

NEW DRAMA SERIES

“BLUFF CITY LAW”

Coming from a famous Memphis family known for taking on injustice, brilliant lawyer Sydney Strait used to work at her father Elijah’s celebrated law firm until their tumultuous relationship got in the way. After barely speaking to him for years, Sydney is suddenly thrust back into the family fold when her philanthropist mother passes away unexpectedly. In the wake of her loss, hoping to reconnect with the daughter he loves, Elijah asks Sydney to rejoin his ﬁrm. She agrees because despite her lingering resentment and distrust, she knows that working alongside her father is her best hope at changing the world … if they can ever get along.

The cast includes Jimmy Smits, Caitlin McGee, Scott Shepherd, Barry Sloane, Michael Luwoye, MaameYaa Boafo, Stony Blyden and Jayne Atkinson.

Dean Georgaris will write and executive produce. Michael Aguliar and David Janollari will executive produce.

“Bluff City Law” is produced by Universal Television in association with David Janollari Entertainment.

“COUNCIL OF DADS”

When Scott, a loving father of four, has his entire life’s plan thrown into upheaval by an unexpected health scare, he calls on a few of his closest allies to step in as back-up dads for every stage of his growing family’s life. Scott assembles a trusted group of role models that includes Anthony, his oldest friend; Larry, his AA sponsor; and Oliver, his surgeon and best friend to his wife, Robin. These men agree to devote themselves to supporting and guiding Scott’s amazing family through all the triumphs and challenges life has to offer – just in case he ever can’t be there to do so himself.

The cast includes Sarah Wayne Callies, Clive Standen, Tom Everett Scott, J. August Richards, Blue Chapman, Emjay Anthony, Michele Weaver, Thalia Tran, Steven Silver and Michael O’Neill.

Tony Phelan & Joan Rater will write and executive produce. Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed will executive produce. James Oh and Bruce Feiler will produce.

“Council of Dads” is produced by Universal Television in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television and Midwest Livestock Productions.

“LINCOLN”

Inspired by the best-selling book “The Bone Collector,” former NYPD detective and forensic genius Lincoln Rhyme was at the top of his game until a serious accident at the hands of a notorious serial killer forces him out of the field. When Amelia Sachs, an intuitive young officer who’s got her own gift for proﬁling, finds herself hot on the killer’s trail, Rhyme in turn finds a partner for this new game of cat and mouse. As the unlikely detective duo joins forces to crack the city’s most confounding cases, they must also race to take down the enigmatic “Bone Collector” who brought them together.

The cast includes Russell Hornsby, Arielle Kebbel, Brían F. O’Byrne, Tate Ellington, Courtney Grosbeck, Ramses Jimenez, Brooke Lyons, Roslyn Ruff and Michael Imperioli.

VJ Boyd and Mark Bianculli will write and executive produce. Seth Gordon will direct and executive produce. Avi Nir, Peter Traugott and Rachel Kaplan will executive produce.

“Lincoln” is produced by Universal Television and Sony Pictures Television and in association with Keshet Studios.

“ZOEY’S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST”

In this joyous and celebratory drama, Zoey Clarke is a whip-smart computer coder forging her way in San Francisco. After an unusual event she starts to hear the innermost wants and desires of the people around her through songs. At ﬁrst, she questions her own sanity but soon realizes this unwanted curse may just be an incredibly wonderful gift.

The cast includes Jane Levy, Skylar Astin, Peter Gallagher, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, Carmen Cusack and Mary Steenburgen.

Austin Winsberg will write and executive produce. Richard Shepard will direct and executive produce (pilot only). Paul Feig, Jessie Henderson, Kim Tannenbaum, Eric Tannenbaum, David Blackman and Daniel Inkeles will executive produce.

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” is produced by Lionsgate in association with the Tannenbaum Company, FeigCo Entertainment and Universal Music Group.

NEW COMEDY SERIES

“INDEBTED”

Young parents Dave and Rebecca are ready to reclaim their life after years of diapers and sleepless nights. However, things take an unexpected turn when Dave’s parents show up unannounced and broke, leaving Dave with no choice but to open the door to the people who gave him everything. But these boomerang parents aren’t great with boundaries and the question of who’s parenting who quickly becomes blurred in this multi-generational comedy starring Fran Drescher and Adam Pally as mother and son.

The cast includes Adam Pally, Abby Elliott, Steven Weber and Fran Drescher.

Dan Levy will write and executive produce. Doug Robinson will executive produce.

“Indebted” is produced by Sony Pictures Television in association with Doug Robinson Productions.

“THE KENAN SHOW”

In this family comedy, Kenan Thompson strives to be a super dad to his two adorable girls while simultaneously balancing his job and a father-in-law who “helps” in the most inappropriate ways.

The cast includes Kenan Thompson, Punam Patel, Dani Lockett, Dannah Lockett and Andy Garcia.

Jackie Clarke will write and executive produce. Chris Rock will direct and executive produce. Kenan Thompson, Lorne Michaels and Andrew Singer will executive produce.

“The Kenan Show” is produced by Universal Television in association with Broadway Video.

“PERFECT HARMONY”

Bradley Whitford stars in this comedy about finding inspiration in the most unlikely places. When former Princeton music professor Arthur Cochran unexpectedly stumbles into choir practice at a small-town church, he finds a group of singers that are out of tune in more ways than one. Despite the ultimate clash of sensibilities, Arthur and his newfound cohorts may just be the perfect mix of individuals to help each other reinvent and rediscover a little happiness, just when they all need it most.

The cast includes Bradley Whitford, Anna Camp, Tymberlee Hill, Rizwan Manji, Will Greenberg, Geno Segers and Spencer Allport.

Lesley Wake Webster will write and executive produce. Jason Winer will direct and executive produce. Bradley Whitford, Adam Anders and Jon Radler will executive produce.

“Perfect Harmony” is produced by 20thCentury Fox Television and Small Dog Picture Company.

“SUNNYSIDE”

Garrett Modi was living the American Dream. As the youngest New York City Councilman ever, he was rubbing elbows with the political elite, attending star-studded parties and was the pride of Queens. But instead of spending his time in ofﬁce helping the people that got him elected, he lost his way amidst the power and glamour of politics. When his downward spiral got him busted for public intoxication (and downright stupidity), it was all caught on tape and ended his career. Now, Garrett’s crashing with his sister, Mallory, and wondering where it all went wrong. That is, until he’s hired by a diverse group of hopefuls who dream of becoming American citizens and believe he can help – giving him a new sense of purpose and a chance for redemption, as long as he remembers where he came from.

The cast includes Kal Penn, Diana Maria Riva, Joel Kim Booster, Kiran Deol, Poppy Liu, Moses Storm and Samba Schutte.

Kal Penn and Matt Murray will write and executive produce. Michael Schur will be supervising executive producer. David Miner and Dan Spilo will executive produce.

“Sunnyside” is produced by Universal Television in association with Fremulon and 3 Arts Entertainment.

