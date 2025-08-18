Matlock Renewed for Season Two

CBS announced today a second season order for MATLOCK, the new critically acclaimed drama starring Kathy Bates, for the 2025-26 broadcast season. The show, a reimagined version of the classic television series of the same name, has been “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes with a 100% average Tomatometer score.

“This reconceived MATLOCK was devised by Jennie Snyder Urman with a brilliant surprise plot twist, and we knew we had something very special the moment we saw the first episode brought to life by the incredibly talented Kathy Bates,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “The audience reception and critical acclaim for it has been overwhelming. We can’t wait to get started on a second season.”

MATLOCK stars Emmy and Academy Award winner Kathy Bates as Madeline “Matty” Matlock, a brilliant septuagenarian who achieved success in her younger years and decides to rejoin the work force at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases all while investigating a deeply personal secret of her own. Skye P. Marshall, Jason Ritter, David Del Rio and Leah Lewis also star.

MATLOCK airs on Thursdays, (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and is available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Executive produced by Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein, Eric Christian Olsen, Kat Coiro and Bates. The series is produced by CBS Studios for the CBS Television Network and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

*Paramount+ Premium subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service as well as on demand. Essential-tier subscribers will have access to on-demand the day after the episode airs.