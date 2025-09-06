NBC Announces 2023 Midseason Premiere Schedule
Show Renewals/Cancellations

NBC: What’s Coming? What’s Going?

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on May 12, 2019 @ 3:15 pm

UPDATE: 5/12: This Is Us has been renewed for THREE SEASONS!!

Here is the list of shows for NBC that are coming, going and returning to the network.

Renewed:
The Blacklist
Blindspot
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Chicago Fire
Chicago Med
Chicago PD
Good Girls
The Good Place
Law & Order: SVU
Manifest
New Amsterdam
Superstore
The Voice
Will & Grace

Canceled:
I Feel Bad
Marlon
Midnight, Texas
Trial & Error

New Shows Premiering in 2019-20:
Bluff City Law
Council of Dads
The Kenan Show
Law & Order: Hate Crimes
Sunnyside
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

  1. CBS: What’s Cancelled? What’s Returning?
  2. ABC: What’s Staying? What’s Going?
  3. CW: Coming, Going and Returning
  4. NBC Fall Schedule
See also  So Help Me Todd Renewed for Season 2

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *