NBC: What’s Coming? What’s Going?

UPDATE: 5/12: This Is Us has been renewed for THREE SEASONS!!

Here is the list of shows for NBC that are coming, going and returning to the network.

Renewed:

The Blacklist

Blindspot

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Chicago Fire

Chicago Med

Chicago PD

Good Girls

The Good Place

Law & Order: SVU

Manifest

New Amsterdam

Superstore

The Voice

Will & Grace

Canceled:

I Feel Bad

Marlon

Midnight, Texas

Trial & Error

New Shows Premiering in 2019-20:

Bluff City Law

Council of Dads

The Kenan Show

Law & Order: Hate Crimes

Sunnyside

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist