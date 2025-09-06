NBC: What’s Coming? What’s Going?
Originally posted on May 12, 2019 @ 3:15 pm
UPDATE: 5/12: This Is Us has been renewed for THREE SEASONS!!
Here is the list of shows for NBC that are coming, going and returning to the network.
Renewed:
The Blacklist
Blindspot
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Chicago Fire
Chicago Med
Chicago PD
Good Girls
The Good Place
Law & Order: SVU
Manifest
New Amsterdam
Superstore
The Voice
Will & Grace
Canceled:
I Feel Bad
Marlon
Midnight, Texas
Trial & Error
New Shows Premiering in 2019-20:
Bluff City Law
Council of Dads
The Kenan Show
Law & Order: Hate Crimes
Sunnyside
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
