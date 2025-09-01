ABC Announces Winter 2025 Schedule

ABC, the No. 1 entertainment network among Adults 18-49 for five consecutive years, announced today its 2025 midseason premiere dates, featuring a slate of laugh-out-loud comedies, high-octane dramas and fan-favorite unscripted series. The network delivered a fall schedule full of ratings hits, including this season’s, “High Potential,” which was ABC’s most-watched series premiere in nearly four years, in recent MP35 data.

“Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” makes its long-awaited return to ABC with all the feels beginning Thursday, Jan. 2. The new iteration, hosted by Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin±—co-founders of the global lifestyle brand The Home Edit, will be followed by the exclusive broadcast premiere of season two of the Emmy® Award-nominated Hulu Original comedy “Only Murders in the Building.”

“Will Trent” premieres Tuesday, Jan. 7,followed by the midseason return of “High Potential” and a new season of “The Rookie.”

Tim Allen and Kat Dennings star in new comedy series “Shifting Gears” premiering Wednesday, Jan. 8, followed by the highly anticipated “Abbott Elementary” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” crossover episode, which kicks off the Emmy Award-winning series’ midseason return. New episodes of “Celebrity Jeopardy!,” hosted by Ken Jennings, and “What Would You Do?” round out the evening.

“NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC” returns for select Saturdays beginning Jan. 25 (Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors). The full ABC/ESPN NBA schedule can be found here.

On Monday, Jan. 27, Grant Ellis begins his journey on “The Bachelor,” followed by the exclusive broadcast debut of season one of Hulu’s most-watched unscripted season premiere this year, “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.”

ABC News’ “Scamanda” and Hulu’s “Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini” will air beginning Thursday, Jan 30, before the fan-favorite drama series “9-1-1,” “Doctor Odyssey” and “Grey’s Anatomy” return to the iconic Thursday night lineup on March 6.

The search for a superstar begins when “American Idol” premieres Sunday, March 9, on ABC, with Carrie Underwood joining Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and host Ryan Seacrest a remarkable 20 years after she claimed the title. “The $100,000 Pyramid” has been renewed for season eight and will join the Sunday night lineup following “Idol.”

The farewell season of “The Conners” will return in March 2025. “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” and “Press Your Luck” will also return in the new year. Airdates to be announced at a later date.

ABC MIDSEASON PRIMETIME SCHEDULE PREMIERE DATES ARE AS FOLLOWS (all times listed are Eastern/Pacific).

DAY TIME SERIES THURSDAY, JAN 2 8:00 p.m. “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” (Series Premiere) 9:00 p.m. “Only Murders in the Building” (Broadcast Season Two Premiere – two hours) SUNDAY, JAN 5 7:00 p.m. “AFV” (Midseason Return) 8:00 p.m. The Wonderful World of Disney TUESDAY, JAN 7 8:00 p.m. “Will Trent” (Season Three Premiere) 9:00 p.m. “High Potential” (Midseason Return) 10:00 p.m. “The Rookie” (Season Seven Premiere) WEDNESDAY, JAN 8 8:00 p.m. “Shifting Gears” (Series Premiere) 8:30 p.m. “Abbott Elementary” (Midseason Return) 9:02 p.m. “Celebrity Jeopardy!” (Season Three Premiere) 10:02 p.m. “What Would You Do?” (Midseason Return) FRIDAY, JAN 17 8:00 p.m. “Shark Tank” (Midseason Return) SATURDAY, JAN 25 8:00 p.m. “NBA Countdown Presented by Papa Johns” 8:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors MONDAY, JAN 27 8:00 p.m. “The Bachelor” (Season 29 Premiere – two hours) 10:01 p.m. “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” (Broadcast Series Premiere) THURSDAY, JAN 30 9:00 p.m. “Scamanda” (Series Premiere) 10:00 p.m. “Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini” (Broadcast Series Premiere) THURSDAY, MAR 6 8:00 p.m. “9-1-1” (Midseason Return) 9:00 p.m. “Doctor Odyssey” (Midseason Return) 10:00 p.m. “Grey’s Anatomy” (Midseason Return) SUNDAY, MAR 9 8:00 p.m. “American Idol” (Season Eight Premiere – two hours) 10:00 p.m. “The $100,000 Pyramid” (Season Eight Premiere)

About “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition”

A new iteration of “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” returns to ABC with Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, co-founders of the global lifestyle brand The Home Edit, set to host. Alongside designers Wendell Holland and Arianne Bellizaire, Shearer and Teplin will harness their world-renowned organizational expertise to thoughtfully design and specifically tailor each home from the inside out. Like the original series, this reimagining will showcase heartwarming stories, inspired volunteers and mind-blowing builds for deserving families who give back to their communities. Assisting them is a team of builders and contractors from homebuilder Taylor Morrison who will expertly reconfigure the home based on the family’s lifestyle and needs.

“Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” is produced by Endemol Shine North America and Hello Sunshine in association with Walt Disney Television Alternative. Shyam Balsé serves as showrunner and executive producer, along with executive producers Sharon Levy and Michael Heyerman from Endemol Shine North America; and Reese Witherspoon, Sara Rea and Cassie Lambert Scalettar from Hello Sunshine, and Molly Sims.

About “Shifting Gears”

“Shifting Gears” stars Tim Allen as Matt, the stubborn, widowed owner of a classic car restoration shop. When Matt’s estranged daughter (Kat Dennings) and her kids move into his house, the real restoration begins.

Tim Allen executive produces alongside Michelle Nader, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Richard Baker, Rick Messina, John Pasquin, Jim Patterson, Bob Daily and John Amodeo. Pasquin also directed the pilot episode. Mike Scully and Julie Thacker Scully are executive producers on the pilot episode. Kat Dennings is a producer. The ABC series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

About Season Two of “Only Murders in the Building”

From the minds of Steve Martin, Dan Fogelman and John Hoffman comes a comedic murder-mystery series for the ages. “Only Murders in the Building” follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. Season two follows the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger; and Charles, Oliver and Mabel race to unmask her killer. However, three (unfortunate) complications ensue—the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny’s homicide; they are now the subjects of a competing podcast; and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbors who all think they committed murder.

About Season One of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives”

The scandalous world of a group of Mormon mom influencers implodes when they get caught in the midst of a swinging scandal that makes international headlines. Now, their sisterhood is shook to its core. Faith, friendship and reputations are all on the line. Will #MomTok be able to survive and continue to give the rulebook a run for its money, or will this group fall from grace? “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” is the most-watched unscripted season premiere on Hulu this year based on three days of views on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+. Additionally, the series debuted on the Nielsen Streaming Originals Top 10 at No. 7, with just three days of viewing available for the week of eligibility (Sept. 2-8). In its first full week (Sept. 9-15), the series jumped to No. 3, with a 78% increase in minutes viewed.

About “Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini”

Keith and Sherri Papini’s seemingly idyllic family life is shattered when Sherri vanishes from their northern California neighborhood, triggering a frenzied search that becomes news around the world. With unprecedented access to Sherri’s family and friends—as well as the investigators who struggled for six years to solve the mystery of her disappearance—this limited documentary series intimately explores the jaw-dropping revelations of a relationship that wasn’t what it seemed. “Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini” is the most-viewed docuseries ever on Hulu, driving 3.6 million views for the first episode in seven days.