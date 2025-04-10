Lifetime Greenlights Kidnapped by a Killer: The Heather Robinson Story

Lifetime announces the greenlight of the new original Ripped from the Headlines movie, Kidnapped by a Killer: The Heather Robinson Story, starring Steve Guttenberg (How to Murder Your Husband, Ballers), Jana Kramer (A Cowboy Christmas Romance, One Tree Hill) and Rachel Stubington (Shrinking). Based on the true story of Heather Robinson who was abducted as a baby and raised by the family of a serial killer who was convicted of murdering her mother, the movie is set to premiere Saturday, June 7 at 8/7 c.

Heather Robinson (Stubington) grew up in a loving family in Illinois and, by the time she was a teen, had long known that she had been adopted as an infant by her parents. But in 2000, the then-15-year-old’s world was shattered when she learned that the man she knew as her uncle, John Robinson (Guttenberg), was actually a serial killer accused of murdering multiple women in the Kansas City area, including her biological mother. After her uncle’s arrest, Heather learns the shocking truth about her birth mother’s disappearance. Jana Kramer portrays an investigator working on the case.

Kidnapped by a Killer: The Heather Robinson Story is produced by Marwar Junction Productions and Allegheny Image Factory. Executive producers are Joseph Freed and Allison Berkley of Marwar Junction Productions, Jeffrey Tinnell and Robert Tinnell of Allegheny Image Factory, Melissa Moore of Redletter Media, and Maritte Lee Go. Lee Gabiana directs from a script written by Shawn Linden and Pamela Gray.