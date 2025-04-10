Lifetime to Air Docuseries on Judd Family

Lifetime is set to debut the four-part documentary event The Judd Family: Truth Be Told on Mother’s Day Weekend from May 10 – 11 at 8pm ET/PT. Profiling one of the greatest country music families of our time, the doc examines Naomi Judd’s complicated bond with her daughters, Wynonna and Ashley, that both tied them together and drove them apart. Directed by Alexandra Dean (Secrets of Playboy, This is Paris, Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story), the documentary explores the complex mother-daughter dynamics and intergenerational trauma as seen through the eyes of The Judd Family. In addition to exclusive interviews with Ashley, Wynonna, close family members and those who knew Naomi best, the documentary features never-before-seen photos, home videos, unreleased songs, and audio.

The Judd Family: Truth Be Told reveals the complex story of the Judds’ including their triumphs and tragedies across several decades. From Naomi’s beginnings in Kentucky as a young teen mom, then known as Dianna, struggling to survive with her young daughters, the doc illustrates how the famous country music mother-daughter duo of Naomi and Wynonna Judd came to be and where Ashley stood at the height of Naomi and Wynonna’s fame. Untold truths emerge, illustrating what tied them together, and what also drove them a part. Featuring intimate interviews with many Judd family members, including Wynonna, Ashley, and Naomi’s widower Larry Strickland, the doc also speaks to Naomi’s closest friends and colleagues including Reba McEntire and Don Potter. Exclusive access to rare family footage and photos, unreleased songs, and voicemails that the Judd women left for one another further illustrate the unique relationship between mothers and daughters, the cyclical nature of generational trauma and the strength of familial bonds.

The Judd Family: Truth Be Told is produced Propagate Content for Lifetime. Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, Isabel San Vargas and Jonathan Schaerf serve as executive producers for Propagate Content. Alexandra Dean also serves as executive producer and is also the director. Elaine Frontain Bryant and Brad Abramson serve as executive producers for Lifetime. A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights to The Judd Family: Truth Be Told.