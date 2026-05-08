ABC Summer 2026 Schedule Announced

Today, ABC announced its summer premiere dates, which include a slate of high-stakes, fan-favorite game shows and the brand-new competition series, “Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro.”

Kicking off the summer is the three-hour primetime concert television special, “CMA Fest presented by SoFi,” which features can’t-miss collaborations and unforgettable performances from Nashville airing THURSDAY, JUNE 25. News surrounding host and performances will be announced at a later date.

“Celebrity Family Feud” premieres THURSDAY, JULY 9, with host Steve Harvey, followed by new episodes of “Press Your Luck,” hosted by Elizabeth Banks. Later in the month, Jimmy Kimmel hosts a new season of “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire,” starting WEDNESDAY, JULY 22.

As previously announced, the latest spinoff series from the hit franchise, “Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro,” is set to debut MONDAY, JULY 13, hosted by Robert Irwin.

“The 2026 ESPYS Presented by Capital One” airs live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT WEDNESDAY, JULY 15, and will feature some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment. The show will also stream on ESPN+ in pattern with ABC airings across time zones. “The ESPYS” will also be available to stream on-demand the next day on Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ and ABC Video on Demand. A host will be announced at a later date.

ABC will also air its summer Sunday night movie throwback tradition including films such as “The Sandlot,” “Sister Act,” “Independence Day,” “What About Bob?,” “Speed,” “True Lies,” “Cocktail” and “Father of the Bride II,” in addition to Wonderful World of Disney movies including “Moana,” “Toy Story 4,” “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” “Princess Diaries” and “The Parent Trap.”

As previously announced, “The Bachelor,”“Bachelor in Paradise” and “Dancing with the Stars” have been renewed for new seasons. Premiere dates for these series will be announced at a later date.

SCHEDULE:

Airdates are as follows (all times listed are Eastern/Pacific). All programming will stream the next day on Hulu.

THURSDAY, JUNE 25

8:00-11:00 p.m. “CMA Fest presented by SoFi” (special)

THURSDAY, JULY 9

8:00-9:01 p.m. “Celebrity Family Feud” (Season 12 premiere)

9:01-10:02 p.m. “Press Your Luck” (Season 7 premiere)

MONDAY, JULY 13

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro” (series premiere)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 15

8:00-11:00 p.m. “The 2026 ESPYS Presented by Capital One” (Live on ABC and streaming on ESPN+)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 22

8:00-9:01 p.m. “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire” (Season 5 premiere)

Information on the series/specials below.

CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD

Hosted by stand-up comedian, actor, author and Emmy® Award winner Steve Harvey, the iconic game show features celebrities, along with their family members or their extended TV families, going head-to-head in a contest to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people for a chance to win $25,000 for a charity of their choice.

“Celebrity Family Feud” is produced by Fremantle. Myeshia Mizuno is the showrunner and executive producer.

Follow “Celebrity Family Feud” (#CelebrityFamilyFeud) on Instagram, Xand Facebook.

CMA FEST PRESENTED BY SOFI

The music event of the summer is back! Filming this June at CMA Fest in Nashville, “CMA Fest presented by SoFi” will feature never-before-seen performances and surprise collaborations from Country Music’s hottest stars. Host and performances for the three-hour primetime special will be revealed at a later date.

To be part of the conversation, use #CMAfest.

DANCING WITH THE STARS: THE NEXT PRO

Hosted by wildlife conservationist and “Dancing with the Stars” Season 34 Len Goodman Mirrorball Champion Robert Irwin, “Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro” features 12 exceptional up-and-coming dancers who move into one house and compete in a grueling audition process, all vying for a coveted spot as a pro dancer on Season 35 of “Dancing with the Stars.” Three-time Mirrorball champion Mark Ballas and his mother, “The Queen of Latin” Shirley Ballas, will serve as judges. They will be joined by a star-studded lineup of returning pros who will serve as rotating mentors/guest judges.

Follow “DWTS” (#DWTSNextPro) on Instagram, Facebook, Threads, TikTok, Xand YouTube.

THE ESPYS

Every year, “The ESPYS” hosts top celebrities from sports and entertainment who come together to commemorate the past year by recognizing major athletic achievements, reliving unforgettable moments, and saluting the leading performers and performances. “The ESPYS” also helps raise awareness and funds for the V Foundation for Cancer Research, the charity founded by ESPN and late basketball coach Jim Valvano at the first ESPYS in 1993.

Follow The 2026 ESPYS (#ESPYS) on X.

PRESS YOUR LUCK

Hosted by Elizabeth Banks, “Press Your Luck” is a game of wits, strategy and high stakes as contestants compete for a chance at life-changing cash and prizes. During each game of “Press Your Luck,” three contestants battle each other, answering questions to earn spins on the Big Board. Contestants then use their spins to win cash and prizes while trying to avoid the WHAMMY, which could take all their winnings and leave them with nothing. The winning contestant then moves on to the bonus round to face the WHAMMY in a final battle for the chance to win $1 million.

“Press Your Luck” is produced by Fremantle. The show is executive produced by Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman and John Quinn, who also serves as showrunner.

Follow “Press Your Luck” (#PressYourLuck) on Instagram, X and Facebook.

WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE

Hosted by Emmy Award-winning Jimmy Kimmel, “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire” features pairs of celebrity contestants playing together in the hopes of winning $1 million for the charity of their choice.

“Who Wants To Be A Millionaire” is executive produced by Michael Davies and Jimmy Kimmel. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television’s Embassy Row and Kimmelot.

Follow “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire” (#WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire) on Instagram, X and Facebook.