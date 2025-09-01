Big Brother 27 Recap for 8/31/2025

This is the ninth week of CBS’s Big Brother 27. When we last left our houseguests, Katherine was voted out in a 7-1 vote against Ava. Vince initially wanted to backdoor Rachel, but then realized Katherine was the safe choice. It ended up biting him in the rear, since he has now upset Lauren, with whom he has an alliance/final two deal.

Rachel is upset Kelley is still in the house and that the other houseguests won’t make a move to get her out.

Lauren and Vince talk things out, with him worrying that he is on borrowed time in the house and her saying that she is now only playing for herself.

Keanu also talks to Vince and also decides to ‘take the power for himself.’ Later on, he talks to Kelley, who is his most trusted ally. She regrets not working with him earlier and now has unwavering loyalty for him.

Rachel and Keanu talk, with him wanting to work together again. She says he backstabbed her, but he says she wasn’t much better with her actions by using him as a shield. However, she will let him believe they are working together since she really has no one else in her corner.

The memory wall is gone and replaced with the words Mysterie Moments. They watch some bloopers from past comps, realizing this might come into play for the HOH comp. This leads to everyone trying to memorize as much as possible.

Sure enough, that is the object of the comp, with them answering true or false questions.

Will is eliminated first, followed by Mickey, Rachel, Lauren, Morgan, Ava, Ashley and Kelley, with Keanu winning HOH again!

Rachel now has to cozy up to Keanu to ensure her safety, much to her dismay.

Keanu and Kelley celebrate! They agree Morgan should be a target since she was in Vince’s ear during his HOH reign.

Later on, Keanu talks to Rachel again. He is doing the whole ‘keep your friends close and your enemies closer’ thing with her and promises not to put her on the block. She is reluctantly being his bestie for her own safety. Vince and Mickey walk in and Keanu and Rachel go silent.

Mickey goes to talk to Will about this and says she thinks the whole thing is weird. They are both worried about going on the block.

Rachel talks to Ashley about her talk with Keanu, giving Ashley some hope for safety.

Morgan wants Keanu to put Ava, Mickey and Ashley on the block.

Keanu talks to Vince about putting Morgan on the block and is worried about him taking her down if he wins POV. Vince says he will never blindside him, but Keanu says that he doesn’t trust him…and plans on putting him up in hopes that he will win BB Blockbuster. Vince does not like this idea and tearfully asks Keanu to reconsider, but that is not happening.

Keanu and Rachel continue their plan to work together to keep each other safe now and in the coming weeks.

Morgan and Vince talk about Keanu’s plan. He begins to cry and she comforts him. Morgan goes to talk to Keanu about his plans and learns her time in the house is on jeopardy. He doesn’t care about his feelings and is more interested in eating his wrap and going to sleep.

Ava talks to Keanu and says he has two people that are a lock and might consider putting her on the block, which makes her nervous. He then tells Mickey the same thing, since he trusts her as far as he can throw her.

Vince and Keanu continue to argue about him going on the block and how Vince sent several of Keanu’s allies home already. This does not make Vince happy and he goes to get a hug from Morgan.

Nomination time! Morgan (she broke olive branches), Vince (he takes his kindness for weakness and he won’t put up with it) and Mickey (too little, too late in terms of gameplay) are all on the block.