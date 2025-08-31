American Idol Preview News for April 7and 8

Here is a look at what will happen on the next two episodes of American Idol on ABC.

“210 (All-Star Duets)” – Ten of the Top 20 finalists perform duets with all-star celebrity partners from The Wiltern in Los Angeles, as the search for America’s next superstar continues on The ABC Television Network,SUNDAY, APRIL 7 and continue MONDAY, APRIL 8.

SUNDAY’S PERFORMANCES:

• Kate Barnette with celebrity duet partners Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo

• Walker Burroughs with celebrity duet partner Jason Mraz

• Riley Thompson with celebrity duet partner Brett Young

• Uché with celebrity duet partner Shaggy

• Madison Van Denburg with celebrity duet partners Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo

• Shawn Robinson with celebrity duet partner Elle King

• Ashley Hess with celebrity duet partner Jason Mraz

• Bumbly with celebrity duet partner Shaggy

• Laci Kaye Booth with celebrity duet partner Brett Young

• Laine Hardy with celebrity duet partner Elle King

MONDAY’S PERFORMANCES:

• Alyssa Raghu with celebrity duet partner Julia Michaels

• Eddie Island with celebrity duet partner Lukas Graham

• Logan Johnson with celebrity duet partner Julia Michaels

• Wade Cota with celebrity duet partners lovelytheband

• Ryan Hammond with celebrity duet partner Cynthia Erivo

• Evelyn Cormier with celebrity duet partner Chris Isaak

• Raquel Trinidad with celebrity duet partners lovelytheband

• Alejandro Aranda with celebrity duet partner Ben Harper

• Dimitrius Graham with celebrity duet partner Lukas Graham

• Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon with celebrity duet partner Cynthia Erivo

Helping to determine the Top 14, who America will then begin voting for starting Sunday, April 14, are music industry legends and all-star judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest hosts the beloved series and famed multimedia personality Bobby Bones acts as in-house mentor.