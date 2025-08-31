TV News

American Idol Preview News for April 7and 8

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on April 3, 2019 @ 2:49 pm

Here is a look at what will happen on the next two episodes of American Idol on ABC.

210 (All-Star Duets)” Ten of the Top 20 finalists perform duets with all-star celebrity partners from The Wiltern in Los Angeles, as the search for America’s next superstar continues on The ABC Television Network,SUNDAY, APRIL 7 and continue MONDAY, APRIL 8. 

SUNDAY’S PERFORMANCES:

Kate Barnette with celebrity duet partners Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo
Walker Burroughs with celebrity duet partner Jason Mraz
Riley Thompson with celebrity duet partner Brett Young
Uché with celebrity duet partner Shaggy
Madison VanDenburg with celebrity duet partners Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo
Shawn Robinson with celebrity duet partner Elle King
Ashley Hess with celebrity duet partner Jason Mraz
Bumbly with celebrity duet partner Shaggy
Laci Kaye Booth with celebrity duet partner Brett Young
Laine Hardy with celebrity duet partner Elle King

MONDAY’S PERFORMANCES:

Alyssa Raghu with celebrity duet partner Julia Michaels
Eddie Island with celebrity duet partner Lukas Graham
Logan Johnson with celebrity duet partner Julia Michaels
Wade Cota with celebrity duet partners lovelytheband
Ryan Hammond with celebrity duet partner Cynthia Erivo
Evelyn Cormier with celebrity duet partner Chris Isaak
Raquel Trinidad with celebrity duet partners lovelytheband
Alejandro Aranda with celebrity duet partner Ben Harper
Dimitrius Graham with celebrity duet partner Lukas Graham
Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon with celebrity duet partner Cynthia Erivo

Helping to determine the Top 14, who America will then begin voting for starting Sunday, April 14, are music industry legends and all-star judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest hosts the beloved series and famed multimedia personality Bobby Bones acts as in-house mentor.

See also  ABC Picks Up ‘black-ish’ for Season 6; ‘mixed-ish,’ All-New Comedy From the ‘black-ish’ Universe, Also Gets Series Order

 

