American Idol Goes Hawaiian

American Idol just released that they are going to Hawaii for their Final Judgment Week. Below is more information.

“208 (Showcase/Final Judgment)” – For the first time ever, “American Idol”’s iconic showcase round hits the road, heading to Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii, where the show’s Top 40 contestants take to the beach for incredible solo performances in front of a live audience and the superstar judge panel. Following the performances, it’s an emotional roller coaster in paradise as the judges sit down with each contestant to reveal their fate, culminating with the show’s Top 20 finalists. The search for America’s next superstar continues on The ABC Television Network, SUNDAY, MARCH 31 (8:00–11:00 p.m. EDT), streaming and on demand.

Helping to determine who America will ultimately vote to become the next singing sensation are music industry legends and all-star judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest hosts the beloved series, and famed multimedia personality Bobby Bones acts as in-house mentor.

“American Idol” is produced by Fremantle and Industrial Media’s 19 Entertainment. Executive producers include Fremantle’s Trish Kinane, also serving as showrunner, Jennifer Mullin, Megan Wolflick and Industrial Media’s Chris Anokute. Fremantle distributes the series worldwide.