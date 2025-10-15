The Amazing Race 37 Cast Revealed

Meet the 14 new teams that will embark on the journey of a lifetime when the 37th season of the CBS Original series THE AMAZING RACE, hosted by Phil Keoghan, kicks off Wednesday, March 5 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

The “season of surprises” features the largest cast ever in the history of the Race. The new teams will encounter game-changing twists in every episode, including the classic game pieces the Fast Forward and U-Turn – and the additions of new ones, such as a Fork in the Road, which Racers will confront on the first leg in Hong Kong. When teams arrive at the Fork in the Road, they will have to choose which direction and route they want to take to the Pit Stop, creating two parallel races where two teams will be eliminated.

“This season 14 teams will embark on an unforgettable adventure,” said Bertram van Munster and Elise Doganieri, co-creators and executive producers of THE AMAZING RACE. “Traveling around the globe for a stop in Osaka, Japan, where they will experience a modern-day bullet train in a thriving city and then immerse themselves in a 12,000-year-old tradition, performing with a taiko drum group. They will feel the adrenaline rush of skydiving over Dubai’s breathtaking cityscape contrasted with another stop, for the first time on THE AMAZING RACE, in the countryside of Bulgaria, where they will participate in a traditional folk dance. Adding a new city this season, teams will visit the medieval village of Strasbourg, France, which will feel like stepping into a fairytale. For our season of surprises, there is no end to the drama, twists and turns until we see who the winners are!”

Following are the teams competing on the upcoming season of THE AMAZING RACE:

Alyssa Borden (31, nurse anesthetist) and Josiah Borden (32, nurse anesthetist)

Married nurse anesthetists

Philadelphia

Bernie Gutierrez (31, personal trainer) and Carrigain Scadden (33, spa educator)

Friends

Dallas and Denver.

Brett Hamby (36, acrobat) and Mark Romain (37, dancer/model)

Married Vegas performers

Las Vegas

Carson McCalley (28, game streamer) and Jack Dodge (27, game streamer)

Best friends and gamers

Brooklyn, N.Y.

Courtney Ramsey (33, registered nurse) and Jasmin Carey (34, nurse practitioner)

Dating nurses

Leland, N.C.

Ernest Cato (59, retired chief, Chicago Police Department) and Bridget Cato (28, account supervisor)

Father and daughter

Chicago and Sommerville, Mass.

Han Nguyen (26, former energy consultant) and Holden Nguyen (22, Stanford student)

Siblings

Los Gatos, Calif.

Jackye Clayton (51, talent acquisition architect) and Lauren McKinney (61, corporate event strategist)

Sisters

Waco, Texas

Jonathan Towns (42, software developer) and Ana Towns (35, stay-at-home mom)

Married parents

Pomona, Calif.

Mark Crawford (63, retired firefighter) and Larry Graham (59, retired firefighter)

Best friends

Watertown, Tenn., and Bartlett, Tenn.

Melinda Papadeas (66, administration) and Erika Papadeas (32, client engagement specialist)

Mother and daughter

Chandler, Ariz., and Englewood, Colo.

Nick Fio (32, entrepreneur and podcaster) and Mike Fio (28, entrepreneur and podcaster)

Brothers

Brooklyn, N.Y.

Jeff “Pops” Bailey (65, lumberjack) and Jeff Bailey (36, lumberjack)

Father and son

St. Louis, Mo.

Scott Thompson (47, physician assistant) and Lori Thompson (49, stay-at-home mom)

Married parents of eight sons

Salt Lake City, Utah

THE AMAZING RACE is a multiple Emmy Award-winning reality series hosted by Emmy Award-nominated host Phil Keoghan, where teams of two embark on a trek around the world. At every destination, each team must compete in a series of challenges, some mental and some physical, and only when the tasks are completed will they learn of their next location. Teams that are the farthest behind will gradually be eliminated as the contest progresses, with the first team to arrive at the final destination winning THE AMAZING RACE and the $1 million prize. See also The 100’s Sneak Peek for Season Six Jerry Bruckheimer, Bertram van Munster, Elise Doganieri, Jonathan Littman, Phil Keoghan, Mark Vertullo and Patrick Cariaga are the executive producers. World Race Productions produces THE AMAZING RACE in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television, ABC Studios and Amazing Race Productions. THE AMAZING RACE was created by Bertram van Munster and Elise Doganieri. *Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live, but will have access to on-demand the day after the episode airs.