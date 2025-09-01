TV News

Craig Melvin Named as Hoda Kotb’s Today Show Replacement

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on November 14, 2024 @ 12:10 pm

Passing the torch! Craig Melvin, who has worked for Today over the past several years, will be the new co-anchor for the morning show, starting in January. He will replace Hoda Kotb, who announced her exit earlier this year.

Congratulations, Craig!

