Craig Melvin Named as Hoda Kotb’s Today Show Replacement
Originally posted on November 14, 2024 @ 12:10 pm
Passing the torch! Craig Melvin, who has worked for Today over the past several years, will be the new co-anchor for the morning show, starting in January. He will replace Hoda Kotb, who announced her exit earlier this year.
Check out the announcement below!
Congratulations, Craig!
