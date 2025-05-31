Young Sheldon Recap for 1/5/2022: College Dropouts and the Medford Miracle

The winter premiere of CBS’s Young Sheldon opens with Sheldon presenting his database proposal to several people, who are all very confused since he is so young. Defeated, he goes to the car and asks Mary how long it takes to grow a mustache.

Later on, George and Coach Wilkins give their team a pep talk when Pastor Rob pops out from the middle to lead the team in prayer before the game. George is confused, but Wilkins thinks it is a good idea and says Pastor Rob has been helping him through his divorce.

At home that night, Mary asks about the game. George says they won, but is upset because they think Pastor Rob’s prayer helped more than his coaching.

The next day, Missy is on the phone trying to impress a guy when Sheldon asks to use the phone. He wants to makes call about the database to another potential partner and recruits Missy to help. However, Mary picks up the phone and ruins his plan.

At the school, the teachers and coaches are all fawning over Pastor Rob helping the team win. George isn’t happy about this and is confused by his sudden popularity.

Missy asks MeeMaw if she can bring her new boyfriend over. MeeMaw agrees, but gives her ground rules to keep the date G rated. Missy says she will follow the rules, but points out that there is kissing in The Little Mermaid.

Sheldon finally goes to Dr. Sturgis for advice about being taken seriously, which leads to them becoming partners. The investors agree, but require Sheldon to work on it full time.

He decides to drop out of college, which does not sit well with Mary. She thinks he needs to finish college and not be a dropout like Georgie. He claims he has a good life, but Mary doesn’t want to hear it. Missy comes in and wants to know what is going on. She is happy that she is the only one not a dropout or potential dropout.

Pastor Rob goes to visit George to talk things out, but George isn’t having any of it. He thinks he is overstepping and that football is different than Sunday school. The two continue to bicker and Pastor Rob leaves.

Missy has her date with her friend, who seems more interested in hanging out with MeeMaw because he misses his own grandma, who died earlier in the year.

George and Tom meet at the bar for drinks and argue over Pastor Rob. Tom says they are on a winning streak and Pastor Rob stays. This does not make George happy and he goes home in a huff. Once he is home, Sheldon talks to him about the college dropout idea, but George dismisses him, which makes Sheldon thinks he has his blessing.

The next day, Sheldon tells Dr. Sturgis that he does not have George’s blessing after all. They decide to try to find someone to help them financially.

Dean asks Missy out, but wants to also hang out with MeeMaw, which creeps her out.

George decides to lead the team in prayer, but Pastor Rob shows up and takes over, much to the delight of the team.

Dr. Sturgis and Sheldon meet with a potential supporter. He seems excited about it, but Sheldon and Dr. Sturgis are no longer sure this a good idea.

At the football game, Pastor Rob suggests a play that could potentially cause them to lose the game. However, it gives them a win, further aggravating George.

The episode ends with Missy breaking up with Dean because he seems more interested in MeeMaw…..but he ends up having to stay because he has to wait for his mom to pick him up.