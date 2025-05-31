Lisa Rinna Exiting The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

A Housewife no more. TVGrapevine just learned that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna will be exiting the series after eight seasons.

“This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!” the Melrose Place alum said in a statement.

Her rep added: “Given that Lisa’s contract was up at the end of last season, and after taking the time to weigh her current options and business obligations, Lisa and Bravo have discussed and mutually decided that she will not be returning to RHOBH.”

The news comes after a controversial season where Lisa butted heads with several of her co-stars, including Kathy Hilton and Sutton Stracke. Lisa also dealt with the death of her mother Lois during the season.

Throughout the series, Lisa was involved in several unforgettable moments, including a wine glass throwing fight with Kim Richards in season five, health accusations against Yolanda (Foster) Hadid in season six and a fallout with longtime friend Denise Richards in season ten. Her time on the show also showcased her daughters Delilah and Amelia begin their modeling careers and go out on their own.

According to People, Bravo and Lisa made a mutual decision to end their working relationship.

There is no news about the remaining cast members and who will be returning for season thirteen.