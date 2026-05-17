The Real Housewives of Rhode Island Recap for 5/17/2026

The Real Housewives of Rhode Island on Bravo opens with Rulla making her kids lunch and telling them they are going to turn into chicken and fries….since they eat it all the time.

Jo-Ellen yells at her own kiddos for wiping their hands on the white carpet.

Alicia finds a four-leaf clover by her car and thinks it is good luck. Bill thinks it is poison ivy and she is like, WTF, why would poison ivy be there. She hates driving and as someone who has an intense phobia of driving, I get it!

Celina (Alicia’s daughter) wanting to be a part of the doll tea party is so cute.

Alicia and Bill gossip while she drives…..all while she complains about driving and he acts like a backseat driver.

I agree, I would want to know about the video if my husband were having an affair, but I also would be afraid to tell a friend about it if her husband were cheating.

As an aside, Alicia’s confessional makeup is beautiful.

Rosie and Rich work on expanding their house….while their dog is dressed as if she is going off to a ballet recital.

They also gossip about the trip and say if people are going to complain about the house, they can help build it and…..fair?

The dog pees outside and Rosie is like, in that dress? At least she went outside, girl!

Rosie bounces Orbitty Jetson style in those bouncy shoes for her work out and it looks fun, but I’d break my leg attempting that.

Rosie wants to try to be friends with Kelsey again so she plans on having her do her hair so she can post about it on Instagram. As you do when you’re friends….instead of, you know, talking things out. If I knew someone was mad at me, the last thing I would do is ask them to cut my hair.

Kelsey meets with her family to show off her new home. She now has to learn to do things on her own without anyone helping her out.

Her ex is paying her rent in her new place AND her insurance? Wouldn’t have been easier just to stay with her ex since he is basically doing the same things he always has? Also, how does Billy feel about all this?

Is Billy really getting her a Bentley?

YAY, Dawson is feeling better! Ashley’s mom is still there to help, as is her friend Lizzy. She has influencer stuff to do and wishes Jared would lean into that to make more money.

Jo-Ellen goes to her late grandfather’s house and is sad over the memories. Her mom and sister are also there and they talk about Jo-Ellen’s childhood and how Nancy (mom) taught her to be mean. She says that she was very hurt about how she was treated and has no idea why she was always sent away.

Nancy said she lied about who she was hanging out with and nothing was intentional…..it was just all overwhelming. She also never felt love as a child and she became her mom when she had children.

The three of them talk about everything and agree to work on things.

Liz meets with Dolores to work on a new product….menopause gummies! I also had no idea menopausal women were a protected class in Rhode Island.

Rulla and Brian are having dinner with Bill and Alicia…..and there is a more than decent chance this will end in disaster.

Brian talks about using Botox, steroids and Ozempic…..and then….asks for permission to use the bathroom…..which becomes a work call. Alicia is like WTF.

Rulla and Brian met at the bar where he ordered her double drinks…..so because of this Alicia can’t tell her about the video.

The cook takes their steak orders and Brian compares it to body parts and blood……which is…..weird.

Kelsey is going to do Rosie’s hair…..and it is not going to work out well…..Kelsey plans on busting Rosie’s chops and Rosie plans on leaving blueprints out for Kelsey to see.

Okay, Kelsey pretending to be the house police is actually hilarious. Rosie is not amused since it breaks noise rules.

Rosie is also dressed like eighties Barbie and….I’m kind of here for it?

They immediately fight and scream at each other until Rosie kicks her out of her house.

Kelsey says she won a pageant fair and square….but Rosie calls her slam pig that sleeps with married men.

That poor dog was so scared!

More next week, stay tuned!