The Real Housewives of Rhode Island Recap for 4/26/2026

The Real Housewives of Rhode Island on Bravo opens with Alicia and Billy preparing for Jo-Ellen and Liz’s visit.

Rosie and her friend Anthony are planning a party for his boyfriend Jack, and she worries about inviting the girls since they fought at the last event.

Jo-Ellen talks about her grandfather stepping in when her own father died. She and Alicia talk about him and his death. Alicia had actually lived near him a few years back.

I always think it is so nice that the girls always bring something when they come over, even if they are just hanging out by the pool. It’s really sweet.

Liz calls Alicia CeCe, which is cute.

Alicia and Liz give Jo-Ellen a replay of the whole fiasco with Rosie.

Jo-Ellen wants to bring up Rulla, but Liz says it is low hanging fruit. They all agree they feel bad for her though.

Gossip and drinking……or what these women call Tuesday. So far, nothing exciting.

Ashley goes to visit Kelsey and says the house could fit two Bachelor mansions inside.

Kelsey has her own home salon, which I initially thought was something that Lisa Barlow would love, but then realized she also uses it for business. She does Ashley’s hair as they talk about Kelsey’s boyfriends and the world of influencing.

They also gossip about Rosie and how she never posted about Kelsey doing her hair….even though she posts every other hair and makeup person she uses.

Dolores is there! I think…..since she mentioned Frank I am going to assume it is her, but since she and Liz look so much alike I cannot be sure.

Jo-Ellen wants no drama, especially with Rulla, who will have no problem throwing Jo-Ellen overboard. If they think there will be no drama, then I have a bridge I can sell them.

Ashley talks about being awkward, which Rosie uses as an opportunity to talk about the girls being Mean Girls…..because that is exactly what I want when I am talking about feeling awkward.

Kelsey decides to yell at Rosie for not tagging her on Instagram and supporting her….because starting a fight at someone’s birthday party is exactly the time and place to do it.

Meanwhile, everyone else (minus poor Ashley, who was literally caught in the middle) is playing Marry, Eff, Kill.

Rosie goes to cry, Ashley comforts her and everyone else decides it’s a good time to actually celebrate Jack’s birthday. Which is what it should be.

Liz and Gerry sell their boat and have one last celebration over wine. They share memories and she cries over his passion for fishing, and they reflect on becoming grandparents.

Jo-Ellen and Rulla meet up for a drink….which Rulla thinks is weird. She even compares her to a cheerleader asking who wants to know her business….which is on brand and hilarious.

Jo-Ellen pulls out receipts that Brian is still cheating, but Rulla says it is all AI….and she tracks Brian via GPS. Jo-Ellen still tries to pull out evidence and snarks that Brian so does not look like he goes to the gym like he claims. She is determined to play Nancy Drew, while Rulla thinks she is searching for drama like a nineties talk show host.

Rosie is going to a party with the other girls without Ashley who is on a cruise. She feels like she is entering the lion’s den and worries about what will happen. Fights. Drama. Action….that is what will happen!

Kelsey is happy Bill is there since her sugar daddy man never wants to go out with her, but her good mood is ruined when she sees Rosie.

Rulla brings Brian to prove they are a united front, but his dad calls saying his mom is sick, so they leave. Jo-Ellen says that she told them she is sending prayers, so she is NOT being mean, okay?

The ladies all FaceTime Rulla on their way to the polo match.

Jo-Ellen acts supportive and then says her friend got word Brian is really going to see the mistress….which is really effed up on all counts. Brian, if it is true, the friend for telling Jo-Ellen and Jo-Ellen herself for making it such a big deal in front of everyone.

Brian and Rulla go back to the polo match….so I guess his mom is okay?

The ladies gossip about Brian not wearing his ring with Jo-Ellen thinks he left at the mistress’s house….which, WTF? Who would be that stupid?

Jo-Ellen tries to put together a timeline to prove Brian was with the mistress and claims she has the receipts since the mistress was dumb enough to post pictures on Instagram. So now the women want to have a confrontation and make this into something that will make Jerry Springer blush.

Brian is having none of it, so he leaves with Rulla….or tries to since the women are shoving the woman’s Instagram in his face and Jo-Ellen is trying to comfort Rulla…..and WTF is all this crap? I get they are on a TV show, but this is so cruel to do since they have kids who will see this and did they learn nothing from RHOBH when Camille found out about Kelsey’s affair?

Brian and Rulla leave in a blaze of glory while everyone else gossips and think that Brian is still talking to his mistress and lets her post so Rulla will leave him, which is all sorts of messed up if it is even true.

More next week, stay tuned!