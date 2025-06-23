Big Brother 25 Live Feeds: The First 24 Hours

WARNING: THIS POST CONTAINS SPOILERS FOR THE NEXT FEW EPISODES OF BIG BROTHER 25 ON CBS! READ AT YOUR OWN RISK!

The live feeds for Big Brother 25 began last night after the show’s premiere. As we know, we have 17 houseguests, one of which was added at the end of the broadcast. You can read all about it here.

Here is what we know so far from the live feeds:

Special thanks to Paramount Plus and Big Brother Network for the live feeds/TL;DR summary:

Wednesday Night:

Cory is back after his nether regions banishment. No word on what happened…..yet.

Mecole is lying about her occupation by saying she is a journalism teacher.

The first alliance is formed with Kirsten, Reilly, Luke, Matt and Jared. They are calling themselves Phalanx 5.

America got her swimsuits taken away because they are too skimpy. All righty then!

Hisam and Matt bond over the two of them having hearing loss.

Cirie, Mecole and Cory seem to be forming a bond.

Izzy figures out the Cirie/Jared connection.

Have Nots are chosen and the only one confirmed so far is Jared that I can see.

Cirie promises to protect Jared.

There is speculation of another competition to narrow down who is on the block.

Thursday:

It looks like Izzy, Kirsten and Hisam are also Have Nots.

Houseguests mingle and try to form alliances…..and to throw the non-Phalanx 5 members off the scent.

Cirie suspects Kirsten knows she and Jared are related. She also thinks Kirsten is doing a lot of gameplay too fast.

Felicia agrees that Kirsten seems to be making too many alliances too fast.

HOH comp takes place. Reilly wins.

wins. Jared plans on talking to Reilly to ensure his safety. Cirie and Izzy think this is a good idea.

to ensure his safety. Cirie and Izzy think this is a good idea. Two noms can be taken off the block, so there is a scramble to get in Reilly’s good graces.

good graces. Jared, Luke and Matt want to add Felicia or Cirie to their alliance.

Cory is now considered untrustworthy for whatever reason.

Kirsten tells Hisam that Red and Cory have an alliance. She thinks it is possible some of the other guys could be involved.

Kirsten wonders about how the alliances will work out, especially since everyone seems to be on top of their social game.

More tomorrow, stay tuned!