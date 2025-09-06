Chad Duell to Exit General Hospital

It is the end of an era. Chad Duell, who plays Michael Corinthos on ABC’s General Hospital, announced that he is leaving the show after fourteen years.

The news comes just as his character Michael got involved in a storyline involving his wife Willow (Katey MacMullen) and uncle Drew (Cameron Mattison)having an affair, while he deals with the ramifications of his own one night stand with Sasha (Sofia Mattsson).

Check out his announcement below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chad Duell (@duelly)

A final airdate has not been announced. There is no word as to whether or not the role will be recast.

Best of luck to Chad in his future endeavors.