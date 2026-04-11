The Real Housewives of Rhode Island Recap for Ocean State of Affairs

The Real Housewives of Rhode Island on Bravo….still no taglines, but we have a whole lot of drama!

Liz and her husband Gerry spend time with Gerry’s parents and they are so cute. They are all there to meet Gerry’s daughter Briana’s boyfriend/baby daddy.

Liz talks about becoming an instant mom to Gerry’s girls, which is sweet. She seems to love being a bonus mom.

It is a huge family reunion as they rejoice in the fact that they are soon getting a new family member.

Jo-Ellen and Ashley have a play date with their kids. Ashley is glad Jo-Ellen is very nice despite the rumors that she is a bitch.

As the kids play, they talk about the parties they had with the other girls and where they stand with them.

Jo-Ellen compares herself to Rosie—they are brunettes, get beauty treatments and are photogenic. There is a basis for friendship right there.

Ashley vents about Jared’s business struggles and how it is taking a toll on him, causing Ashley to cry. Jo-Ellen is sympathetic, since she understands her struggles.

Kelsey and Liz meet for lunch with Rulla and have a very confused waiter trying to give them a Cesar salad.

Rulla says please and thank you! I love this!

There is a lot of tension because Liz and Kelsey are friends with Jo-Ellen and Rulla sees through her BS due to the rumors Jo-Ellen spreads about her.

Liz says she has her back, but does she?

Jo-Ellen apparently shared photos of Rulla’s husband Brian with another woman, causing a lot of problems. Liz still thinks Brian is cheating, but Rulla thinks it is over.

Liz tells Rulla to swallow her pride and move on from Brian, so Rulla throws Liz’s marital issues in her face and the fact that she doesn’t have her own kids.

Okay, Rulla, I was on your side, but that was cruel. I am shocked that Liz didn’t throw her drink in Rulla’s face after that comment.

Kelsey enjoys her freedom in her mansion maintained and paid for by her boyfriend, who is gone six months of the road. She also has help so she can be a lady of leisure.

Alicia comes over and talks about not driving, running over a woman, how her BFF abandoned her on the side of the road one 4th of July and of course the drama at this year’s 4th of July party.

They decide to have a party to discuss the rumors spread about them and come clean about everything….because that won’t end in disaster.

Rulla spends time with her family, saying her husband only checked off one of her boxes….handsome….he is not tall or dark. Weird thing to say, but okay.

They order takeout and discuss the rumors and cheating scandal.

The ladies go on a winery trip. Considering there are a lot of rumors going around and half the ladies hate each other over said rumors, we all know this will end in disaster. Can’t they just eat, drink and be semi-merry?

Rulla is on her way and Jo-Ellen is pissed. She says she did nothing wrong sharing the picture and claims Rulla and her husband called her job to try and get her fired….even though Rulla asked for the pictures? What?

At least Kelsey tried to warn her about it.

After all that drama, Rulla is sick and not coming….FaceTiming Liz to tell her in a hat and full glam. The ladies infer she took something (hungover?) and should have manned up and attended.

It is time for the airing of grievances, where they all write their issues and putting them in a box to read in front of everyone….so a different version of the Salt Lake City text reading debacle.

Ashley lost her virginity at 29, Jo-Ellen had a threesome, Kelsey is not in a polygamist relationship, but dating someone else, Alicia never hooked up with Gary, Rosie never had sex with a basketball coach (and her husband Rich is barely her type…nice/s) and Liz is accused of having an affair.

Liz says this dude Dino is like her brother but there was no affair….they just mean a lot to each other.

At least there was no huge fight, but there is tension between Alicia and Liz….and there will be even more next week with a disastrous Studio 54 party. Stay tuned!