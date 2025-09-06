Sammi’s Favorite Things: Gabriel & Co. Jewelry At The Emmys

Via Michele Marie: Courtney Hope, Monique Coleman and Shanti Lowry were photographed wearing Gabriel & Co. jewelry this weekend at the Daytime Emmy’s in Los Angeles. Actress Courtney Hope from The Bold And The Beautiful walked the red carpet in the 14K White Gold Fashion Ladies Ring ($1,805), 18k White Gold Statement Ladies Ring ($4,420)and the 14K White Gold Diamond Bangle ($5,040). Monique Coleman, from the nominated docuseries Gimme MO, also attended wearing Gabriel & Co.’s 14K White Gold Fashion Ladies Ring ($1,470); the 14K White Gold Fashion Ladies Ring ($1,200) and Liven Co.’s Triple Organic Shape Drop Earrings ($2,350). Shanti Lowry was the third to complete her look with Gabriel & Co. as she was seen at the Daytime Emmy Awards Nominee Reception in the 14k White Gold Pave Diamond Loop Choker ($3,410) and the 14K White Gold Fashion Earrings ($4,630). Actress and television host, Kathy Lee Gifford walked the red carpet wearing Adrianna Papell’s Off the Shoulder Floral Sequin Dress ($349).

[envira-gallery id=”2985″]