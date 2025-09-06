Bachelorette Hannah’s Suitors Revealed

It’s a tractor … It’s a plane … It’s the self-appointed king of the jungle! Hannah’s search for fierce love is matched with fierce competition as one hopeful bachelor sets a high bar by jumping the fence, while another pops out from the limo, in true beast fashion. At the end of the day, whether he is a golf pro looking to be Hannah’s hole-in-one, a Box King seeking a woman who checks all his boxes, or a man with a custom-madepizza delivery, everyone wants a piece of Hannah’s heart when the crown comes off on the highly anticipated 15th season of “The Bachelorette,” premiering MONDAY, MAY 13 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.

In the season premiere, “1501,” Hannah returns to find her soul mate from an impressive group of 30 bachelors who are willing to jump the fence and bring out their inner beast, all in the name of love. Little do they know that “Hannah’s Angels” – Demi Burnett and Katie Morton from the 23rd season of “The Bachelor” – are keeping an eye out on the men from a surveillance van parked by the Bachelor Mansion, for the first time in Bachelor history. What intel will they gather, and what drama will ensue?

At the end of the night, 22 lucky bachelors remain to toast the Bachelorette, with hearts overflowing and romantic adventures yet to come. Will Hannah find the man of her dreams?

The 30 men who will vie for Hannah’s heart are the following:

Brian, 30, a math teacher from Louisville, KY

Cam, 30, software sales from Austin, TX

Chasen, 27, a pilot from Ann Arbor, MI

Connor J., 28, a sales manager from Newport Beach, CA

Connor S., 24, an investment analyst from Dallas, TX

Daron, 25, an IT consultant from Buckhead, GA

Devin, 27, a talent manager from Sherman Oaks, CA

Dustin, 30, a real estate broker from Chicago, IL

Dylan, 24, a tech entrepreneur from San Diego, CA

Garrett, 27, a golf pro from Birmingham, AL

Grant, 30, unemployed from San Clemente, CA

Hunter, 24, a pro surfer from Westchester, CA

Jed, 25, a singer/songwriter from Nashville, TN

Joe, 30, The Box King from Chicago, IL

Joey, 33, a finance manager from Bethesda, MD

John Paul Jones, 24, John Paul Jones from Lanham, MD

Jonathan, 27, a server from Los Angeles, CA

Kevin, 27, a behavioral health specialist from Manteno, IL

Luke P., 24, an import/export manager from Gainesville, GA

Luke S., 29, a political consultant from Washington, DC

Matt Donald, 26, a medical device salesman from Los Gatos, CA

Matteo, 25, a management consultant from Atlanta, GA

Matthew, 23, a car bid spotter from Newport Beach, CA

Mike, 31, a portfolio manager from San Antonio, TX

Peter, 27, a pilot from Westlake Village, CA

Ryan, 25, a roller boy from Philadelphia, PA

Scott, 28, a software sales executive from Chicago, IL

Thomas, 27, an international pro basketball player from Detroit, MI

Tyler C., 26, a general contractor from Jupiter, FL

Tyler G., 28, a psychology graduate student from Boca Raton, FL

Hosted by Chris Harrison, “The Bachelorette” is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods and Bennett Graebner are the executive producers. “The Bachelorette” is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC’s selected HDTV format, with 5.1 stereo surround sound.