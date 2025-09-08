Sammi’s Favorite Things: air up
Originally posted on November 24, 2024 @ 11:13 am
As a personal trainer, I drink a lot of water and hydrating beverages throughout the day. I need to make sure my thirst is quenched and that I don’t allow myself to get dehydrated.
However, drinking water can get a bit boring! Adding flavor packets is okay sometimes, but I am not a fan of all that added sugar and the weird aftertaste that comes with some of those mixes. What is a girl to do?
Enter air up, the latest and greatest in water bottles! Check out more information below!
air up® is a reusable water bottle designed to make hydration fun and easy. It uses scent-based flavor pods to encourage healthy drinking habits without added sugars or chemicals, offering a refreshing way to drink throughout the day. It’s a great fit for anyone who could use an extra nudge to stay hydrated in a delicious, enjoyable way.
Here’s why the air up® is the perfect gift for everyone:
- Boosts Wellness: 80% of Americans say wellness is their top priority in life, and 75% of Americans are dehydrated. This bottle helps keep hydration top of mind, supporting healthier habits throughout the day.
- Fun & Functional: People will actually use this gift! It solves the common issue of not drinking enough water by making hydration enjoyable with a variety of nostalgic flavors.
- Customizable & Stylish: From sleek design options to an array of flavor pods, everyone can find a style and taste that suits them—perfect for personalizing your gift.
- Scentaste Technology: Enjoy flavored water without added sugar, calories, or artificial ingredients, making it an ideal gift for loved ones to help keep their days fun for a long time to come.
- Reusable Bottle: With multiple bottles of water per flavor pod, and the reusable nature of the air up® bottle, every sip and refill makes tomorrow’s world a little bit cleaner.
This is the perfect gift for the athlete in your life, or someone who simply wants to drink more water in style!