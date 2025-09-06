Fox Announces Official Fall 2019 Schedule, New Shows

New York – Charlie Collier, CEO, FOX Entertainment, today will unveil the FOX primetime slate for the 2019-2020 television season to the national advertising community during its annual Upfront Presentation at the Beacon Theatre.

“Today marks a new beginning for FOX Entertainment. So it is with a start-up mindset and, upon an incredible foundation of assets, that we deliver our first slate of new comedies, dramas and unscripted series,” said Collier. “Alongside top creators and talent, and through innovative partnerships across the industry, we are redefining what it means to be an entertainment company, and what it means to be FOX, for 2019 and beyond.”

The new dramas joining the lineup this fall are NOT JUST ME and PRODIGAL SON.

Executive producer Jason Katims (“Friday Night Lights,” “Parenthood”) and writer Annie Weisman (“About A Boy,” “Desperate Housewives”) bring you NOT JUST ME, the story of an unusual family formed through extreme odds, exploring such hot-button issues as identity, human connection and what it truly means to be a family. An only child (Brittany Snow, the “Pitch Perfect” franchise, “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”) finds her life turned upside down when her father (Academy Award winner Timothy Hutton, “American Crime,” “Ordinary People”) reveals that, over the course of his prize-winning career as a pioneering fertility doctor, he used his own sperm to conceive upwards of a hundred children, including two new sisters (Megalyn Echikunwoke, “The Following,” “90210,” and Emily Osment, “The Kominsky Method,” “Young & Hungry”). As these three young women slowly embrace their new reality, they will attempt to form an untraditional bond as sisters, even as they must welcome a tidal wave of new siblings into their rapidly expanding family. The series also stars Mustafa Elzein (“Sequestered”), Mo McRae (“Big Little Lies,” “Pitch”) and Victoria Cartagena (“Manifest”).

PRODIGAL SON is a fresh take on a crime franchise with a provocative and outrageous lead character and a darkly comedic tone, from Emmy Award-nominated executive producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter (“Riverdale,” “The Flash”) and writers Chris Fedak (“Deception,” “Chuck”) and Sam Sklaver (“Deception,” “Bored to Death”). The series stars Tom Payne (“The Walking Dead”) as the son of a convicted serial killer (Emmy Award and Golden Globe nominee Michael Sheen, “Masters of Sex,” “Frost/Nixon”), who has made hunting murderers his life’s work. The series also stars Bellamy Young (“Scandal”), Emmy Award and Golden Globe nominee Lou Diamond Phillips (“Longmire,” “Stand and Deliver”), Halston Sage (THE ORVILLE), Aurora Perrineau (“The Carmichael Show”), Frank Harts (“The Path”) and Keiko Agena (“Dirty John”).

The new animated comedy joining the lineup this fall is BLESS THE HARTS. Created and executive-produced by Emmy Award winner Emily Spivey (“The Last Man on Earth,” “Parks and Recreation,” “Saturday Night Live”), BLESS THE HARTS follows the Harts, a Southern family that is always broke, and forever struggling to make ends meet. They one day hope to achieve the American dream, but they’re already rich – in friends, family and laughter. The series features the voices of Academy Award and Golden Globe nominee Kristen Wiig (“Bridesmaids,” “Saturday Night Live”), Emmy Award and Screen Actors Guild Award nominee Maya Rudolph (“The Good Place,” “Bridesmaids”), Emmy Award nominee Jillian Bell (“Workaholics,” “Fist Fight”), Ike Barinholtz (“Blockers”), Fortune Feimster (“Office Christmas Party,” “Chelsea Lately”), Drew Tarver (“The Other Two”) and Mary Steenburgen (“The Last Man on Earth,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm”). Executive producers on the series include Academy Award winners Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” “The LEGO Movie” franchise) and Kristen Wiig.

WWE’s flagship program, WWE’S SMACKDOWN LIVE, debuts Friday, Oct. 4 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. The weekly, two-hour live event will air 52 weeks a year, offering fans a unique combination of edge-of-your-seat action, unpredictable drama and world-class athleticism. WWE’S SMACKDOWN LIVE has helped launch the careers of pop-culture icons Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, John Cena, Undertaker, Triple H, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and The Bella Twins.

Also this fall, THE RESIDENT moves to a new night and time on Tuesdays (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT), followed by the sixth and epic final season of the groundbreaking cultural phenomenon EMPIRE (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT), which returns to its original time period. Season Six promises to be filled with drama, shocking surprises and more jaw-dropping moments. The award-winning drama about a family dynasty set within the glamorous and sometimes dangerous world of hip-hop music has generated chart-topping hits, and socially relevant storylines, introduced “Boo Boo Kitty” into the zeitgeist and delivered over-the-top OMG moments weekly. Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) and Lucious (Terrence Howard), the two larger-than-life characters at the center of the series, have taken viewers through the highs and lows that come with fame and fortune. As the series enters its final season, one thing is for sure, the Lyons never go out without a bang.

In 2020, additional new series and events joining the schedule include dramas 9-1-1: LONE STAR, DEPUTY, FILTHY RICH and neXt; live-action comedy OUTMATCHED; and animated comedies DUNCANVILLE and THE GREAT NORTH.

FOX’s #1 drama, 9-1-1, expands its reach to the city of Austin, TX, with its first-ever new installment. 9-1-1: LONE STAR debuts with a special two-night event beginning Sunday, Jan. 19 , immediately following the NFC CHAMPIONSHIP, and continuing on Monday, Jan. 20 .From 9-1-1 co-creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, the series stars Rob Lowe (“The Grinder,” “Parks and Recreation,” “The West Wing”) as a sophisticated New York cop who, along with his son, re-locates to Austin and must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in his own life. Rob Lowe also serves as a co-executive producer on the series.

Additionally, Season Three of THE MASKED SINGER, this season’s #1 new series, will premiere immediately following SUPER BOWL LIV on Sunday, Feb. 2 , and will make its time period premiere on Wednesday, Feb. 4 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT).

From writer/executive producer Will Beall (“Aquaman,” “Gangster Squad”) and director/executive producer David Ayer (“Training Day,” “End of Watch”), DEPUTY brings the spirit of a classic Western and a gritty authenticity to the modern cop drama. When the Los Angeles County’s Sheriff dies, an arcane rule forged back in the Wild West thrusts the most unlikely man into the job: a fifth-generation lawman (Stephen Dorff, “True Detective”), more comfortable taking down bad guys than navigating a sea of politics, who won’t rest until justice is served. DEPUTY also stars Yara Martinez (“Jane the Virgin,” “True Detective”), Brian Van Holt (“Cougar Town”), Siena Goines (“Andi Mack”), Bex Taylor-Klaus (“Arrow”), Shane Paul McGhie (“What Men Want”) and Mark Moses (“Mad Men”).

FILTHY RICH is a southern Gothic family drama in which wealth, power and religion collide – with outrageously soapy results. When the patriarch (Emmy Award winner Gerald McRaney, “This Is Us,” “24: Legacy”) of a mega-rich Southern family, famed for creating a wildly successful Christian television network, dies in a plane crash, his wife (Emmy Award and Golden Globe nominee Kim Cattrall, “Sex and the City”) and family are stunned to learn that he fathered three illegitimate children, all of whom are written into his will, threatening their family name and fortune. With monumental twists and turns, FILTHY RICH presents a world in which everyone has an ulterior motive – and no one is going down without a fight. From writer/director Tate Taylor (“Ma,” “The Help,” “The Girl on the Train”), the series also stars Melia Kreiling (“Tyrant”), Aubrey Dollar (“Battle Creek”), Corey Cott (“The Good Fight”), Benjamin Levy Aguilar (“Straight Outta Compton”), Mark L. Young (“We’re The Millers”) and Olivia Macklin (“LA to Vegas”), with Emmy Award nominee Steve Harris (“The Practice”). Kim Cattrall also serves as a producer on the series.

From creator and executive producer Manny Coto (“24: Legacy”) and executive producers and directors John Requa and Glenn Ficarra (“This Is Us”), neXt is a propulsive, fact-based thriller about the emergence of a deadly, rogue artificial intelligence that combines pulse-pounding action with a layered examination of how technology is invading our lives and transforming us in ways we don’t yet understand. Starring Emmy Award nominee John Slattery (“Mad Men”) as a Silicon Valley pioneer, who discovers that one of his own creations – a powerful A.I. – might spell global catastrophe, and teams up with a cybercrime agent (Fernanda Andrade, “The First”) to fight a villain unlike anything we’ve ever seen – one whose greatest weapon against us is ourselves. The series also stars Michael Mosley (“Ozark”), Jason Butler Harner (“Ozark”), Eve Harlow (“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”), Aaron Moten (“Mozart in the Jungle”), Gerardo Celasco (“How to Get Away with Murder”), Elizabeth Cappucino (“Jessica Jones”) and Evan Whitten (THE RESIDENT).

The new midseason comedies are DUNCANVILLE and OUTMATCHED.

From Golden Globe winner Amy Poehler (“Parks and Recreation,” “Saturday Night Live”) and Emmy Award winners Mike and Julie Scully (THE SIMPSONS, “The Carmichael Show,” “Parks and Recreation”) comes DUNCANVILLE, an animated family comedy centered around a spectacularly average 15-year-old boy with a rich fantasy life, and the people in his world. Poehler voices the series’ two leading characters, DUNCAN and his mother, ANNIE. The series also features the voices of Emmy Award winner Ty Burrell (“Modern Family”), Emmy Award nominee Riki Lindhome (“Garfunkel and Oates: Trying to be Special,” “Another Period”), Betsy Sodaro (“Another Period,” “Disjointed”) and Yassir Lester (“Making History”), as well as guest voices Rashida Jones (“Parks and Recreation,” “Angie Tribeca”) and Wiz Khalifa (“American Dad!,” “BoJack Horseman”).

From writer/executive producer Lon Zimmet (“LA to Vegas”), and starring Jason Biggs (“Orange Is the New Black,” the “American Pie” franchise) and Maggie Lawson (“Lethal Weapon,” “Psych”), OUTMATCHED is a multi-camera family comedy about a blue-collar couple in Atlantic City trying to raise four kids – three of whom just happen to be certified geniuses. The series also stars Tisha Campbell-Martin (“Dr. Ken,” “My Wife and Kids”), Jack Stanton (“The Mick”), Connor Kalopsis (“The Grinder”), Ashley Boettcher (“Lost in Oz”) and Oakley Bull (“Beautiful Boy”).

Also premiering in 2020 is new animated comedy THE GREAT NORTH, from BOB’S BURGERS creator Loren Bouchard. The series follows the Alaskan adventures of the Tobin family, as a single dad does his best to keep his weird bunch of kids close, especially as the artistic dreams of his only daughter lead her away from the family fishing boat and into the glamorous world of the local mall. Featured voices on the series include Nick Offerman (“Parks and Recreation”), Megan Mullally (“Will & Grace”), Jenny Slate (BOB’S BURGERS), and Will Forte (“The Last Man on Earth”).

Hosted by football superstars and brothers JJ, TJ and Derek Watt, ULTIMATE TAG is a high-octane physical competition show based on the classic playground game of chase. The thrilling, energy-sapping competition will premiere in 2020.

Additionally, LAST MAN STANDING and THE ORVILLE will return in 2020.

During the 2019-2020 season, several FOX series will celebrate major milestones, including EMPIRE’s 100th episode, FAMILY GUY’s 350th episode, THE RESIDENT’s 50th episode and HELL’S KITCHEN’s 300th episode.

FOX’s full 2019-2020 programming slate is – Dramas: 9-1-1, 9-1-1: LONE STAR, DEPUTY, EMPIRE, FILTHY RICH, neXt, NOT JUST ME, THE ORVILLE, PRODIGAL SON, THE RESIDENT; Comedies: BLESS THE HARTS, BOB’S BURGERS, DUNCANVILLE, FAMILY GUY, THE GREAT NORTH, LAST MAN STANDING, OUTMATCHED, THE SIMPSONS;Unscripted: BEAT SHAZAM, FIRST RESPONDERS LIVE, GORDON RAMSAY’S 24 HOURS TO HELL AND BACK, HELL’S KITCHEN, THE MASKED SINGER, MASTERCHEF, MASTERCHEF JUNIOR, PARADISE HOTEL, SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE, SPIN THE WHEEL, ULTIMATE TAG.

Additional schedule information and specials to be announced.

Following is the FOX fall 2019 primetime schedule, as well as social media information for and synopses of the new series:

FOX FALL 2019 SCHEDULE

(All Times ET/PT)

MONDAY

8:00-9:00 PM 9-1-1

9:00-10:00 PM PRODIGAL SON (new series)

TUESDAY

8:00-9:00 PM THE RESIDENT

9:00-10:00 PM EMPIRE

WEDNESDAY

8:00-9:00 PM THE MASKED SINGER

9:00-10:00 PM NOT JUST ME (new series)

THURSDAY

7:30-8:00 PM ET/ THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL PREGAME SHOW

4:30-5:00 PM PT

8:00 PM-CC ET/ NFL FOOTBALL

5:00 PM-CC PT

FRIDAY

8:00-10:00 PM WWE’S SMACKDOWN LIVE

SATURDAY

7:00-10:30 PM FOX SPORTS SATURDAY: FOX COLLEGE FOOTBALL

SUNDAY

7:00-7:30 PM NFL ON FOX

7:30-8:00 PM THE OT / FOX ENCORES

8:00-8:30 PM THE SIMPSONS

8:30-9:00 PM BLESS THE HARTS (new series)

9:00-9:30 PM BOB’S BURGERS

9:30-10:00 PM FAMILY GUY

The following dramas will debut this fall on FOX:

NOT JUST ME

Executive producer Jason Katims (“Friday Night Lights,” “Parenthood”) and writer Annie Weisman (“About A Boy,” “Desperate Housewives”) bring you the story of an unusual family formed through extreme odds. Exploring such hot-button issues as identity, human connection and what it truly means to be a family, this unconventional dramedy taps directly into the zeitgeist, harnessing the emotional complications that new generations of IVF-bred children all face. Only child JULIA BECHLEY (Brittany Snow, the “Pitch Perfect” franchise, “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”) finds her life turned upside down when her father, LEON BECHLEY (Academy Award winner Timothy Hutton, “American Crime,” “Leverage,” “Ordinary People”), reveals that, over the course of his prize-winning career as a pioneering fertility doctor, he used his own sperm to conceive upwards of a hundred children. Reeling from this explosive revelation, Julia discovers two new sisters – her former best friend, EDIE PALMER (Megalyn Echikunwoke, “The Following,” “90210”), and an ex-Olympic athlete, ROXY DOYLE (Emily Osment, “The Kominsky Method,” “Young & Hungry”). As these three young women begin to embrace their new reality, Julia must figure out what life is like without Leon by her side; Edie comes to grips with her burgeoning sexuality, as her marriage falters; and Roxy faces adulthood out of the spotlight. Against all odds, the three women will attempt to form an untraditional bond as sisters, even as they must welcome a tidal wave of new siblings into their rapidly expanding family.

PRODUCTION COMPANIES: Universal Television, FOX Entertainment

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Jason Katims, Jeni Mulein, Imogen Banks, Sharon Levy

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER/WRITER: Annie Weisman

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER/DIRECTOR: Leslye Headland

CAST: Brittany Snow as Julia Bechley, Megalyn Echikunwoke as Edie Palmer, Emily Osment as Roxy Doyle, Mustafa Elzein as Dr. Isaac Abadi, Mo McRae as Tim Moore, Victoria Cartagena as Amanda and Timothy Hutton as Leon Bechley

PRODIGAL SON

From Emmy Award-nominated executive producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter (“Riverdale,” “The Flash”) and writers Chris Fedak (“Deception,” “Chuck”) and Sam Sklaver (“Deception,” “Bored to Death”), PRODIGAL SON is a fresh take on a crime franchise with a provocative and outrageous lead character and a darkly comedic tone. MALCOLM BRIGHT (Tom Payne, “The Walking Dead”) has a gift. He knows how killers think, how their minds work. Why? Back in the 1990s, his father was one of the best, a notorious serial killer called “The Surgeon.” That’s why Bright is the best criminal psychologist around; murder is the family business. He will use his twisted genius to help the NYPD solve crimes and stop killers, all while dealing with a manipulative mother, annoyingly normal sister, a homicidal father still looking to bond with his prodigal son and his own constantly evolving neuroses. Meet the happy family. DR. MARTIN WHITLY (Emmy Award and Golden Globe nominee Michael Sheen, “Masters of Sex,” “Frost/Nixon”) is intelligent, wealthy and charismatic, and also happens to be a predatory sociopath who killed at least 23 people. Bright’s mother, JESSICA WHITLY (Bellamy Young, “Scandal,” “Criminal Minds”), an elegant and WASPy New Yorker, wields sarcasm like a samurai sword and has an opinion on every aspect of Bright’s life. Perhaps Bright’s only ally is his sister, AINSLEY WHITLY (Halston Sage, THE ORVILLE), a TV journalist who wishes her brother would “take a break from murder” and have a normal life. Unfortunately for his sister, the only way Bright feels normal is by solving cases with the help of his longtime mentor, NYPD Detective GIL ARROYO (Emmy Award and Golden Globe nominee Lou Diamond Phillips, “Longmire,” “Stand and Deliver”). Arroyo’s one of the best detectives around, and he expects no less from his team – Detective DANI POWELL (Aurora Perrineau, “The Carmichael Show,” “Jem and the Holograms”), a headstrong no-nonsense cop who quickly becomes impressed with Bright’s work; and Detective JT TARMEL (Frank Harts, “The Path,” “Billions”), a born-and-bred New Yorker who questions whether Bright is a psychopath himself. So much for normal.

PRODUCTION COMPANIES: Warner Bros. Television, Berlanti Productions, FOX Entertainment

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS/WRITERS: Chris Fedak, Sam Sklaver

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER/DIRECTOR: Lee Toland Krieger

CAST: Tom Payne as Malcolm Bright, Michael Sheen as Dr. Martin Whitly, Bellamy Young as Jessica Whitly, Lou Diamond Phillips as Gil Arroyo, Halston Sage as Ainsley Whitly, Aurora Perrineau as Dani Powell, Frank Harts as JT Tarmel, Keiko Agena as Edrisa Tanaka

The following comedy will debut this fall on FOX:

BLESS THE HARTS

Created and executive-produced by Emmy Award winner Emily Spivey (“The Last Man on Earth,” “Parks and Recreation,” “Saturday Night Live”), BLESS THE HARTS is a new half-hour animated comedy that follows the Harts, a Southern family that is always broke, and forever struggling to make ends meet. They one day hope to achieve the American dream, but they’re already rich – in friends, family and laughter. JENNY HART (Academy Award and Golden Globe nominee Kristen Wiig, “Bridesmaids,” “Saturday Night Live”) is a single mother supporting her family working as a waitress in the small town of Greenpoint, NC. While Jenny’s the head of her family, she’s often at odds with, or scheming with, her lottery scratcher-obsessed mother, BETTY (Emmy Award and Screen Actors Guild Award nominee Maya Rudolph, “The Good Place,” “Bridesmaids”), and her witty, creative daughter, VIOLET (Emmy Award nominee Jillian Bell, “Workaholics,” “Fist Fight”). Jenny’s doting, eternal optimist boyfriend of 10 years, WAYNE EDWARDS (Ike Barinholtz, “Neighbors,” “Blockers”), is the love of her life and a surrogate father to Violet. He’s a charming dreamer who may never hit the big time, but he’s not going to give up the fight. In the end, the Harts may not have much, but they may just have everything they need.

PRODUCTION COMPANY: 20th Century Fox Television, FOX Entertainment

CREATOR/EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Emily Spivey

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Kristen Wiig, Seth Cohen

VOICE CAST: Kristen Wiig as Jenny Hart, Maya Rudolph as Betty Hart, Jillian Bell as Violet Hart, Ike Barinholtz as Wayne Edwards

GUEST VOICE CAST: Fortune Feimster as Brenda, Drew Tarver as Randy, Mary Steenburgen as Crystalynn

The following dramas will debut in midseason on FOX:

9-1-1: LONE STAR

FOX’S #1 drama, 9-1-1, expands its reach to the city of Austin, TX, with new installment, 9-1-1: LONE STAR, starring Rob Lowe. 9-1-1: LONE STAR debuts with a special two-night event beginning Sunday, Jan. 19 , following the NFC CHAMPIONSHIP, and continuing with its time period premiere on Monday, Jan. 20 . From 9-1-1 co-creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, 9-1-1: LONE STAR follows a sophisticated New York cop (Lowe), who, along with his son, re-locates, and must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in his own life.

PRODUCTION COMPANIES: 20th Century Fox Television, Ryan Murphy Television, Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision

CO-CREATORS/WRITERS/EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Tim Minear

CO-EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Rob Lowe

DEPUTY

From writer/executive producer Will Beall (“Aquaman,” “Gangster Squad”) and director/executive producer David Ayer (“Training Day,” “End of Watch”), DEPUTY blends the spirit of a classic Western with a modern-day attitude and emotionally driven, visceral storytelling. Featuring an ensemble of ambitious and complicated human beings who won’t rest until justice is served, DEPUTY brings a gritty authenticity to the modern cop drama. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is one of the largest police forces in the world, but when the elected Sheriff dies, an arcane rule in the county charter, forged back in the Wild West, suddenly thrusts the most unlikely man into the job. That man is BILL HOLLISTER (Stephen Dorff, “True Detective,” “Star”). A fifth-generation lawman, Bill is only interested in justice; his soul wears a white hat. The bad guys don’t stand a chance, but neither do the politicos in the Hall of Justice. Under Bill’s command is a county-wide crew of LA’s finest, including Deputy CADE WARD (Brian Van Holt, “Cougar Town”), a former Marine stationed in Afghanistan, eight years sober and one of Bill’s few confidantes; Deputy RACHEL DELGADO (Siena Goines, “Andi Mack,” “Chase”), Walker’s partner, a meticulous officer who is knee-deep in a nasty divorce; Deputy BREANNA BISHOP (Bex Taylor-Klaus, “Arrow,” “Voltron”), the whip-smart, sarcastic driver in charge of Bill’s security detail; and Deputy JOSEPH BLAIR (Shane Paul McGhie, “What Men Want”). The dangers associated with the job often lead the police to LA County General Hospital, where Bill buts heads with Dr. PAULA REYES (Yara Martinez, “Jane the Virgin,” “True Detective”), the hospital’s chief trauma surgeon – and his wife. Given a job he never wanted, in an unfamiliar sea of politics, Bill quickly learns that doing what is expected and doing what is right are two different things, and that his innate, dogged pursuit of justice is the only skill the job truly requires.

PRODUCTION COMPANIES: Entertainment One, FOX Entertainment

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER/WRITER: Will Beall

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER/DIRECTOR: David Ayer

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Chris Long, Barry Schindel

CAST: Stephen Dorff as Bill Hollister, Yara Martinez as Dr. Paula Reyes, Brian Van Holt as Cade Ward, Siena Goines as Rachel Delgado, Bex Taylor-Klaus as Breanna Bishop, Shane Paul McGhie as Joseph Blair, Mark Moses as Jerry London

FILTHY RICH

From writer/director Tate Taylor (“Ma,” “The Help,” “The Girl on the Train”) comes FILTHY RICH, a southern Gothic family drama in which wealth, power and religion intersect – more correctly, collide – with outrageously soapy results. Meet the Monreauxes, a mega-rich Southern family famed for creating a wildly successful Christian television network. On the cusp of launching a digital retail arm of the company, the family’s patriarch, EUGENE (Emmy Award winner Gerald McRaney, “This Is Us,” “24: Legacy”), dies in a plane crash (or so we think), leaving MARGARET (Emmy Award and Golden Globe nominee Kim Cattrall, “Sex and the City”), a now-“Oprah” to the religious and Southern communities, to take charge of the family business. Not surprisingly, Eugene’s apparent death greatly impacts the Monreaux children: ERIC (Corey Cott, “The Good Fight,” “Z: The Beginning of Everything”), the couple’s ambitious son, who assumes he will now run the show; and daughter ROSE (Aubrey Dollar, “Battle Creek”), a budding fashion designer, who constantly struggles to evade the vast shadow cast by her mother. If that wasn’t enough, the Monreauxes are stunned to learn that Eugene fathered three illegitimate children, all of whom are written into his will. Now, Margaret must use her business savvy and Southern charm to control her newly legitimized heirs, whose very existence threatens the Monreaux family name and fortune: GINGER (Melia Kreiling, “Tyrant,” “The Borgias”), the tough-as-nails daughter of a Vegas cocktail waitress, whose life was virtually destroyed by Eugene’s rejection; ANTONIO (Benjamin Levy Aguilar, “Straight Outta Compton”), a single dad and boxer from Queens, NY; and JASON (Mark L. Young, “The Comeback,” “We’re the Millers”), another scion, who is not what he seems to be. With monumental twists and turns, not to mention lies, deceit and shade from every direction, FILTHY RICH presents a world in which everyone has an ulterior motive – and no one is going down without a fight. The series is based on the New Zealand format created by Filthy Productions Limited.

PRODUCTION COMPANIES: 20th Century Fox Television, Imagine Entertainment, FOX Entertainment

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER/WRITER/DIRECTOR: Tate Taylor

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Brian Grazer, Francie Calfo, John Norris, Abe Sylvia

PRODUCER: Kim Cattrall

CAST: Kim Cattrall as Margaret Monreaux, Melia Kreiling as Ginger Sweet, Aubrey Dollar as Rose Monreaux, Corey Cott as Eric Monreaux, Benjamin Levy Aguilar as Antonio Rivera, Mark L. Young as Jason Conley, Olivia Macklin as Becky Monreaux, with Steve Harris as Franklin Lee and Gerald McRaney as Eugene Monreaux

neXt

From creator and executive producer Manny Coto (“24: Legacy”) and executive producers and directors John Requa and Glenn Ficarra (“This Is Us”), neXt is a propulsive, fact-based thriller about the emergence of a deadly, rogue artificial intelligence, a series that asks us to look closely not only at our relationship to technology, but to one another. Silicon Valley pioneer PAUL LEBLANC (Emmy Award nominee John Slattery, “Mad Men,” “Veep”) built a fortune and legacy on the world-changing innovations he dreamed up, while ignoring and alienating the people around him, including his own daughter, ABBY (Elizabeth Cappucino, “Jessica Jones,” “Deception”), and his short-sighted younger brother, TED (Jason Butler Harner, “Ozark,” “Ray Donovan”), who now runs Paul’s company. After discovering that one of his own creations – a powerful A.I. called neXt – might spell doom for humankind, Paul tried to shutter the project, only to be kicked out of the company by his own brother, leaving him with nothing but mounting dread about the fate of the world. When a series of unsettling tech mishaps points to a potential worldwide crisis, LeBlanc joins forces with Special Agent SHEA SALAZAR (Fernanda Andrade, “The First,” “Here and Now”). Having escaped crime, poverty and a deadly criminal father to remake herself as a force for good, Salazar’s strict moral code and sense of duty have earned her the respect of her team – a talented but contentious group held together by her faith in their ability to defy expectations and transcend their differences, including GINA (Eve Harlow, “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” “Heroes Reborn”), a high-strung cybercrime agent; BEN (Aaron Moten, “Disjointed,” “Mozart in the Jungle”), a straight-laced, buttoned-up hard worker, who is boring to the point of being interesting; and CM (Michael Mosley, “Ozark,” “Seven Seconds”), an ex-con hacker with a genius IQ. But the demands of Shea’s challenging job have taken their toll on her home life, where Salazar’s young son, OWEN (Evan Whitten, THE RESIDENT, “Mr. Robot”), has been raised primarily by his father, TY (Gerardo Celasco, “How to Get Away with Murder,” “The Haves and the Have Nots”), a recovering alcoholic. Now, LeBlanc and Salazar are the only ones standing in the way of a potential global catastrophe, fighting an emergent superintelligence that, instead of launching missiles, will deploy the immense knowledge it has gleaned from the data all around us to recruit allies, turn people against each other and eliminate obstacles to its own survival and growth. Marrying pulse-pounding action with a layered examination of how technology is invading our lives and transforming us in ways we don’t yet understand, neXt presents us with a villain unlike anything we’ve ever seen – one whose greatest weapon against us is ourselves.

PRODUCTION COMPANIES: 20th Century Fox Television, FOX Entertainment

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER/WRITER: Manny Coto

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS/DIRECTORS: John Requa, Glenn Ficarra

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Charlie Gogolak

CAST: John Slattery as Paul LeBlanc, Fernanda Andrade as Shea Salazar, Jason Butler Harner as Ted LeBlanc, Michael Mosley as CM, Eve Harlow as Gina, Aaron Moten as Ben, Gerardo Celasco as Ty Salazar, Elizabeth Cappuccino as Abby, Evan Whitten as Ethan Salazar, Olenka Wos Kimball as Iliza, Dann Fink as neXt

The following comedies will debut in midseason on FOX:

DUNCANVILLE

From Golden Globe winner Amy Poehler (“Parks and Recreation,” “Saturday Night Live”) and Emmy Award winners Mike and Julie Scully (THE SIMPSONS, “The Carmichael Show,” (“Parks and Recreation”) comes DUNCANVILLE, an animated family comedy centered around a spectacularly average 15-year-old boy with a rich fantasy life, and the people in his world. Like most 15-year-olds, DUNCAN (Poehler) can see adulthood on the horizon: money, freedom, cars, girls…but the reality is more like: always being broke, driving with your mom sitting shotgun and babysitting your little sister. He’s not exceptional, but he has a rich fantasy life where he’s never anything less than amazing. Duncan’s mom, ANNIE (Poehler), a parking enforcement officer who dreams of someday being a detective, lives in perpetual fear that her teenage son is one bad decision from ruining his life and will do anything

to stop him from doing so. Duncan’s father, JACK (Emmy Award winner Ty Burrell, “Modern Family”), a classic-rock-obsessed plumber who’s determined to be a better dad than the one he had, is constantly posting on Facebook – and annoyed that his kids won’t “friend” him. Duncan’s younger sisters are 12-year-old KIMBERLY (Emmy Award nominee Riki Lindhome, “Garfunkel and Oates: Trying to be Special,” “Another Period”), an awkward, emotional girl who can hold grudges forever; and six-year-old JING, who adores her older brother maybe a little too much and whose catchphrase is, “Watch me!,” followed by the world’s slowest cartwheel. Helping Duncan navigate adolescence are his friends, class clown BEX (Betsy Sodaro, “Another Period,” “Disjointed”); trendy influencer YANGZI (Yassir Lester, “Making History”); aspiring troubled youth WOLF; and his on-again, off-again crush, MIA (Rashida Jones, “Parks and Recreation,” “Angie Tribeca”), who never met a cause she wouldn’t dedicate her life to. The coolest guy in their school is MR. MITCH (Wiz Khalifa, “American Dad!,” “BoJack Horseman”), the universally loved teacher/guidance counselor, and occasional gym coach and school nurse, due to budget cuts. Animated by Bento Box Entertainment (BOB’S BURGERS), DUNCANVILLE is in the long tradition of FOX Sunday night animation, and has just started production on a line of over-priced, shoddily produced merchandise for the whole family.

PRODUCTION COMPANIES: 20th Century Fox Television, Universal Television, FOX Entertainment

CO-CREATORS/EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Mike Scully, Julie Scully, Amy Poehler

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Dave Becky

VOICE CAST: Amy Poehler as Duncan/Annie, Ty Burrell as Jack, Riki Lindhome as Kimberly, Betsy Sodaro as Bex, Yassir Lester as Yangzi

GUEST VOICE CAST: Rashida Jones as Mia, Wiz Khalifa as Mr. Mitch

OUTMATCHED

From writer/executive producer Lon Zimmet (“LA to Vegas”) comes OUTMATCHED, a multi-camera family comedy about a blue-collar couple in Atlantic City trying to raise four kids – three of whom just happen to be certified geniuses. For most parents, parenting is hard. But for CAY (Maggie Lawson, “Lethal Weapon,” “Psych”), a caustic, take-no-prisoners casino pit boss, and husband MIKE (Jason Biggs, “Orange Is the New Black,” the “American Pie” franchise), a handyman and uncultivated guy’s guy, parenting may as well be advanced calculus. Dealing with the demands and egos of three high-IQ children would be tricky for any parent, but it’s especially hazardous for two working stiffs who barely got through high school. Mike and Cay are committed to bringing some normalcy to their kids’ hectic, unconventional childhoods, but these geniuses don’t make it easy. Leading the charge is BRIAN (Connor Kalopsis, “The Grinder”), a condescending and pretentious 16-year-old math whiz, who thinks he already knows more about the world than Mike and Cay ever will, even though he’s never actually been out of New Jersey. His 15-year-old sister, NICOLE (Ashley Boettcher, “Lost in Oz”), is a deceptive and fiercely competitive language prodigy who can manipulate her parents into getting anything she wants. The youngest and most recently anointed child prodigy is MARC (Jack Stanton, “The Mick”), a 10-year-old music savant. Introverted and idiosyncratic, he just wants everyone to leave him alone, so he can become the next Beethoven in peace. The only child not driving their parents crazy is eight-year-old LEILA (Oakley Bull, “Beautiful Boy”), who is decidedly not a genius. In fact, she might be kind of dumb. She’s the only kid Mike and Cay even remotely understand. OUTMATCHED takes an honest and heightened look at every parent’s worst fear – that they’re “ruining” their kids. When you have children with the type of gifts that can change the world, the pressure is really on. Raise them right, and these kids could cure cancer, stop global warming or invent time travel. But screw it up, and you could unleash three new super villains into the universe – good luck!

PRODUCTION COMPANIES: 20th Century Fox Television, FOX Entertainment

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER/WRITER: Lon Zimmet

DIRECTOR: Jonathan Judge

CAST: Jason Biggs as Mike, Maggie Lawson as Cay, Tisha Campbell-Martin as Rita, Jack Stanton as Marc, Connor Kalopsis as Brian, Ashley Boettcher as Nicole, Oakley Bull as Leila

The following comedy will debut in 2020 on FOX:

THE GREAT NORTH

From executive producer Loren Bouchard (BOB’S BURGERS), animated comedy THE GREAT NORTH follows the Alaskan adventures of the Tobin family, as a single dad does his best to keep his weird bunch of kids close, especially as the artistic dreams of his only daughter lead her away from the family fishing boat and into the glamorous world of the local mall.

PRODUCTION COMPANIES: 20th Century Fox Television, FOX Entertainment

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Loren Bouchard

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS/WRITERS: Wendy Molyneux, Lizzie Molyneux, Minty Lewis

VOICE CAST: Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally, Jenny Slate, Will Forte, Paul Rust, Aparna Nancherla, Dulcé Sloan

GUEST VOICE CAST: Alanis Morissette

ULTIMATE TAG

Hosted by football superstars and brothers JJ, TJ and Derek Watt, ULTIMATE TAG is a high-octane physical competition show based on the classic playground game of chase. The thrilling, energy-sapping competition will premiere in 2020.

PRODUCTION COMPANIES: Znak & Co., FOX Alternative Entertainment

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Natalka Znak, Conrad Green, Glenn Coomber, JJ Watt

CO-HOSTS: JJ Watt, TJ Watt, Derek Watt