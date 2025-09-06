Fox Announces New Shows for Fall Season

FOX’S #1 drama, 9-1-1, expands its reach to the city of Austin, Texas, with new installment, 9-1-1: LONE STAR, starring Rob Lowe. The series will premiere during the 2019-2020 season on FOX.

“The beauty of having a hit drama like 9-1-1 from the genius minds of Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear is it allows you to explore thrilling stories as told through an array of distinctive characters,” said Michael Thorn, President of Entertainment, FOX Entertainment. “In 9-1-1: LONE STAR, they’ve given us a special opportunity to expand the franchise into new territory – literally and figuratively — and we’re thrilled to have the incomparable Rob Lowe headline this new iteration when it joins our schedule next season.”

Lowe added, “Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear’s ability to make smart, unique, great television is unmatched. I’m elated to join this team.”

From 9-1-1 co-creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, 9-1-1: LONE STAR follows a sophisticated New York cop (Lowe) who, along with his son, re-locates to Austin, and must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in his own life. Lowe will serve as co-executive producer on the series.

Rob Lowe’s iconic career spans four decades in film, television, and theater. He is also an acclaimed author. Rob has been nominated for two Emmys, six Golden Globes and four Screen Actors Guild awards in which he won two. He has starred in the ‘80s classics St. Elmo’s Fire, About Last Night, and The Outsiders, as well as television classics such as The West Wing and Parks and Recreation. Rob’s incredibly diverse career also includes scene stealing work in Behind Candelabra, Austin Powers and Tommy Boy. His two memoirs, Stories I Only Tell My Friends and Love Life, are both New York Times Best Sellers. He has taken his first memoir and made it into a touring show called Stories I Only Tell My Friends LIVE, which has received rave reviews throughout the country and sold out in London. Over the last year, Rob’s projects include starring in and directing a remake of the four-time Academy Award nominated film, The Bad Seed; shooting Netflix’s Christmas in the Wild; hosting and producing FOX’s Mental Samurai, the thrilling new competition series and first-ever obstacle course for the mind; and most recently, playing high-flying U.S. cop “Bill Hixon,” in a six-part series for ITV, Wild Bill.

Lowe has been married to jewelry designer, Sheryl Lowe, since 1991. They have two sons, Matthew and Johnowen.

9-1-1: LONE STAR is produced by 20th Century Fox Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision. Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear are creators and executive producers on the series. Lowe will serve as a co-executive producer on the series.