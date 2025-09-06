TV Shows

What To Watch 5/7/19

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on May 7, 2019 @ 9:42 am

Happy Tuesday! Here is a list of shows to watch   tonight on what promises to be a beautiful  evening.

ABC: American Housewife (8pm), The Kids Are Alright (8:30pm) Bless This Mess (9pm) 

CBS: NCIS (8pm), FBI (9pm) and NCIS: New Orleans (10pm)

Fox: Masterchef Junior (8pm) and Mental Samurai (9pm)

NBC: The Village (8pm), The Voice (9pm) and New Amsterdam (10pm)

The CW: The Flash (8pm) and Roswell: The 100 (9pm)

USA: WWE Smackdown (8pm), Miz and Mrs (10pm) and Growing Up Chrisley (10:30pm)

Bravo:  Real Housewives of Beverly Hills(9pm) and Texicanas (10pm)

TNT: NBA Playoffs 79ers vs. Raptors (8pm), Blazers vs. Nuggets (10:30pm)

What are you watching? Sound off in the comments.

