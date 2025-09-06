The Day of the Jackal Renewed for Season 2

Peacock and Sky Original thriller series THE DAY OF THE JACKAL has been renewed for a second season.

THE DAY OF THE JACKAL launched globally to critical and consumer acclaim and was a hit with viewers around the world: In the US it ranked #1 on Peacock’s Top 10 TV Shows on its platform and was a Top 5 streaming original in the US for its opening weekend (according to preliminary Nielsen data). In the UK, The Day of the Jackal has become the biggest Sky Original ever and the biggest launch on Sky in over two years, drawing a record audience of 3 million viewers in its first week. In Sky Group markets, Italy, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Ireland, the series is the biggest ever debut for a UK Sky Original. In Australia, the series has become the highest rated new series launch of this year for Fox Showcase.

The series has sold to almost 200 territories globally, including SkyShowtime across Europe; Disney+ in Latin America; Amazon Prime Video in France; Corus in Canada; TVNZ in New Zealand; JioCinema in India; WOWOW in Japan; Wavve in South Korea; Showmax and M-Net in Sub-Saharan Africa; OSN in the Middle East and North Africa; and Foxtel in Australia.

THE DAY OF THE JACKAL premiered November 7 on Sky and November 14 on Peacock with critics raving about the series: “Exhilarating.” – WALL STREET JOURNAL “A top-notch thriller, with dazzling action sequences and smart storytelling.” — TV LINE “A strong, high-tension thriller” — COLLIDER “Breathless adventure until the very end” – VARIETY “Sensational” – THE DAILY MAIL (UK) “Eddie Redmayne is truly compelling” – THE DAILY TELEGRAPH (UK) “One of Redmayne’s finest performances” THE I (UK) “Lynch is terrific” – ROGER EBERT “A thrilling ride” EMPIRE (UK) “The finest series around” – IL CORRIERE DELLA SERA (ITALY)

Season one of THE DAY OF THE JACKAL features executive producer and star Eddie Redmayne, co-executive producer and star Lashana Lynch, and Úrsula Corberó. The series comes from executive producers Gareth Neame and Nigel Marchant (Carnival Films), writer and executive producer Ronan Bennett, executive producer and director Brian Kirk, executive producer Sam Hoyle (Sky Studios), executive producer Sue Naegle, and co-executive producer Marianne Buckland (Carnival Films).

THE DAY OF THE JACKAL comes from Carnival Films, which is part of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group. NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution handle international sales of the series.

The renewal of THE DAY OF THE JACKAL joins a roster of returning Original series for Peacock that includes POKER FACE, BEL-AIR, TED, TWISTED METAL and more; Peacock’s upcoming slate includes BASED ON A TRUE STORY S2 (11/21), LAID ( 12/19 ), LOCKERBIE: A SEARCH FOR TRUTH (1/2) and THE TRAITORS (1/9).

ABOUT THE DAY OF THE JACKAL SEASON ONE

Synopsis: An unrivaled and highly elusive lone assassin, the Jackal (Eddie Redmayne), makes his living carrying out hits for the highest fee. But following his latest kill, he meets his match in a tenacious British intelligence officer (Lashana Lynch) who starts to track down the Jackal in a thrilling cat-and-mouse chase across Europe, leaving destruction in its wake.

Cast: Eddie Redmayne, Lashana Lynch, Úrsula Corberó, Charles Dance, Richard Dormer, Chukwudi Iwuji, Lia Williams, Khalid Abdalla, Eleanor Matsuura, Jonjo O’Neill, Sule Rimi

Executive Producers: Gareth Neame and Nigel Marchant (Carnival Films), Sam Hoyle (Sky Studios), Sue Naegle, Ronan Bennett, Brian Kirk, Eddie Redmayne

Co-Executive Producers: Marianne Buckland, Lashana Lynch

Writer: Ronan Bennett

Directors: Brian Kirk (101-103), Anthony Philipson (104-105), Paul Wilmshurst (106-108), Anu Menon (109-110)

Production Company: Carnival Films

Studio: Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group

Format: Drama, 10 Ep x 60 Min I’m