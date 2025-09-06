Surf Creator Eli Chmouni Interviewed

If you live in a place like New York City, chances are you have been in a taxi at some point in your life. Several of these taxis have videos with weather, news updates and the like. It makes the ride go by faster and more entertaining.

Now there is a version of this for Uber and Lyft customers. Eli Chmouni came up with a similar concept. called Surf, except the Uber and Lyft uses iPads and lets the passenger have a say in what they watch.

In a recent interview with TVGrapevine, Eli said that the program is currently being used in Phoenix, Los Angeles, Austin, Dallas, San Antonio, Chicago, Denver, Las Vegas and Miami. He plans to get it implemented in all fifty states in the future. He also uses the platform as a way to promote YouTube stars by giving passengers the opportunity to watch their videos. (YouTube promoters can go to ridewithsurf.com for more information.) He is also in collaboration with legendary entertainment reporter Perez Hilton, who shares the latest and greatest entertainment news for fans. However, the most popular thing to watch? Animal videos and comedy.

However, the most impressive thing about Eli is not is ingenious invention, but who he is as a person. He is the living embodiment of the American Dream. He came to this country in 2006 with only $600 in his pocket. Through hard work, perseverance and determination, he became the man he is today and is on his way to becoming an even bigger success. He is a true role model for anyone with a dream and will continue to inspire others as time goes on. He is someone I would love my future sons and nephews to look up to and is someone I also consider a role model. Thanks to him, I also plan to work harder and make my own dreams come true.