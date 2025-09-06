CW: Coming, Going and Returning
Originally posted on May 10, 2019 @ 10:36 pm
Here is what is coming, going and returning to the CW this fall.
Renewed:
The 100
All American
Arrow
Black Lightning
Burden of Truth
Charmed
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
Dynasty
The Flash
In the Dark
Legacies
The Outpost
Riverdale
Roswell, New Mexico
Supergirl
Supernatural
Final Season/Cancelled:
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Jane the Virgin
iZombie
New Shows Premiering in 2019-20:
Batwoman
Bulletproof
Katy Keene
Nancy Drew
