CW Announces Fall 2023 Schedule
Show Renewals/Cancellations

CW: Coming, Going and Returning

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on May 10, 2019 @ 10:36 pm

Here is what is coming,  going and returning to the CW this fall.

Renewed:

The 100 

All American 

Arrow 

Black Lightning 

Burden of Truth 

Charmed 

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 

Dynasty 

The Flash 

In the Dark 

Legacies 

The Outpost 

Riverdale 

Roswell, New Mexico

Supergirl 

Supernatural 

Final Season/Cancelled: 

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend 

Jane the Virgin 

iZombie 

New Shows Premiering in 2019-20:

Batwoman 

Bulletproof 

Katy Keene 

Nancy Drew 

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

  1. CBS: What’s Cancelled? What’s Returning?
  2. ABC: What’s Staying? What’s Going?
  3. NBC: What’s Coming? What’s Going?
  4. TV Shows 2021: What’s Renewed? What’s Cancelled?
See also  Beyond The Gates Renewed at CBS

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *