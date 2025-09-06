CBS: What’s Cancelled? What’s Returning?
It is that time of year again! Time to announce what is leaving, returning and joining each network. Here is the CBS list. Updates will come as they are available.
Renewed:
48 Hours
60 Minutes
Blue Bloods
Bull
Criminal Minds
Elementary
FBI
God Friended Me
Hawaii Five-0
MacGyver
Madam Secretary
Magnum, P.I.
Man With a Plan
Mom
NCIS
NCIS: Los Angeles
NCIS: New Orleans
The Neighborhood
Ransom
SEAL Team
S.W.A.T.
Young Sheldon
Cancelled:
Big Bang Theory (Series ending)
Fam
Happy Together
Life in Pieces
Murphy Brown
Salvation
New Shows Premiering in 2019-20:
All Rise
Bob Hearts Abisola
Broke
Carol’s Second Act
Evil
FBI: Most Wanted
Tommy
The Unicorn
