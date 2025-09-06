CBS: What’s Cancelled? What’s Returning?

It is that time of year again! Time to announce what is leaving, returning and joining each network. Here is the CBS list. Updates will come as they are available.

Renewed:

48 Hours

60 Minutes

Blue Bloods

Bull

Criminal Minds

Elementary

FBI

God Friended Me

Hawaii Five-0

MacGyver

Madam Secretary

Magnum, P.I.

Man With a Plan

Mom

NCIS

NCIS: Los Angeles

NCIS: New Orleans

The Neighborhood

Ransom

SEAL Team

S.W.A.T.

Young Sheldon

Cancelled:

Big Bang Theory (Series ending)

Fam

Happy Together

Life in Pieces

Murphy Brown

Salvation

New Shows Premiering in 2019-20:

All Rise

Bob Hearts Abisola

Broke

Carol’s Second Act

Evil

FBI: Most Wanted

Tommy

The Unicorn