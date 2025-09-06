Show Renewals/Cancellations

CBS: What’s Cancelled? What’s Returning?

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on May 10, 2019 @ 10:21 pm

It is that time of year again! Time to announce what is leaving, returning and joining each network. Here is the CBS list. Updates will come as they are available. 

Renewed:
48 Hours
60 Minutes
Blue Bloods
Bull
Criminal Minds
Elementary
FBI
God Friended Me
Hawaii Five-0
MacGyver
Madam Secretary
Magnum, P.I.
Man With a Plan
Mom
NCIS
NCIS: Los Angeles
NCIS: New Orleans
The Neighborhood
Ransom
SEAL Team
S.W.A.T.
Young Sheldon

Cancelled:

Big Bang Theory (Series ending)

Fam
Happy Together
Life in Pieces
Murphy Brown
Salvation

New Shows Premiering in 2019-20:
All Rise
Bob Hearts Abisola
Broke
Carol’s Second Act
Evil
FBI: Most Wanted
Tommy
The Unicorn

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

  1. ABC: What’s Staying? What’s Going?
  2. CW: Coming, Going and Returning
  3. NBC: What’s Coming? What’s Going?
  4. CBS Announces the Renewal of 23 Shows
See also  NBC's Mr. Mayor Renewed for Season Two

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *