Sammi’s Favorite Things: Laura Gassner’s Limitless

You’ve heard me say it on several occasions….I absolutely love to read. If you put a book in front of me, I will be lost in the adventures or lessons between the pages. This was no different when I discovered Laura Gassner’s book Limitless: How to Ignore Everybody, Carve Your Own Path, and Live Your Best Life , which was featured on Good Morning America. Anchor Robin Roberts gushed over the bookend even posted about it on her official Instagram page.

In a recent interview with TVGrapevine, the author talked about her book, which is on the Washington Post Best-Seller list. The book, which is a short, yet powerful read, helps people find their own path in life. An example she used during the interview was helping teenagers find their own way in life and make them realize that they don’t have to have all the answers or know what they want in that moment. She encourages people of all ages to think in this way, noting that we all have our own path and we should ignore what isn’t right for us,whether it is a relationship,college or a job. She added that we all have the same insecurities in life, but by following our own path, we could come to be our best selves.

Perhaps one of the most powerful things she wrote in the book were the four Cs that she encourages everybody to follow: calling, connection,contribution and control. These four simple things are connected to the consonance, which will in turn, lead to you finding the path you were meant to follow. These steps help you realize what is important,what makes you happy and the steps to follow to figure out what to change and keep in your life. It may take some time, but Laura believes that this is the best way to live the best, happiest life.

Limitless: How to Ignore Everybody, Carve Your Own Path, and Live Your Best Life can be found on Amazon.