USA Network Renews Growing Up Chrisley

Good news for Chrisley fans! The Chrisley Knows Best spinoff, Growing Up Chrisley has been renewed for a second season, TVGrapevine has learned. Below is the statement from the network.

USA Network today announced a second season pickup of GROWING UP CHRISLEY which follows America’s favorite brother-sister duo, Savannah and Chase Chrisley as they embark on a cross-country move to Los Angeles, California. This series stems from the success of CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST, a top performing cable reality series for the network since Season 1*. GROWING UP CHRISLEY’s second season is expected to return this August.

In GROWING UP CHRISLEY, Chase and Savannah, children of Todd Chrisley — the domineering Patriarch of Perfection — look to prove themselves as adults outside of the nest. As the brother-sister duo move to Los Angeles to pursue their dreams, they quickly learn through a series of hilarious misadventures that adulting is not without its challenges. While living together in the Hollywood Hills, they discover that L.A. is very different from their home in Nashville and with Todd’s watchful-eye looming, the pressure is on to grow up or go home.

GROWING UP CHRISLEY is produced by Maverick TV and All3Media America in association with Todd Chrisley Productions, with John Hesling, Simon Knight, Tim Pastore, Jen McClure-Metz and Todd Chrisley serving as executive producers.

Follow along on social:

*Source: Nielsen, Live+7 P18-49; Rentrak, 2018 ha