Masterchef Junior Preview 5/7/19

The top 10 participate in the season’s most crucial team challenge when the MASTERCHEF JUNIOR restaurant opens its doors to a special group of VIP role models. The team that dishes up the most impressive meal will win a pass straight into the top 8, but, it’s going to take more than skill to win over this exclusively female panel—they must show they have the passion it takes to succeed! The losing team will face a Gordon Ramsay masterclass where they’re tasked with replicating a three Michelin star-rated dish! See who advances in an all-new “Junior Edition: Girl Power” episode of MASTERCHEF airing Tuesday, May 7 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

