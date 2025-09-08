Masterchef Junior Sneak Peek for 5/14/19

The race to be the next MASTERCHEF JUNIOR shifts into full gear as the Top Eight pair up in the most intense mystery box challenge of the season, in which the chef-testants are challenged to pull off something highly creative and seriously delicious with corn. Only one will win a game-changing advantage that is certain to cause a ruckus in the tapas-themed, tag-team challenge. The best junior home cooks in America are put to the test in the all-new “Junior Edition: Too Corny” episode of MASTERCHEF airing Tuesday, May 14 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

