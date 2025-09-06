Fox: The Departing, The Newbies and The Returning
Originally posted on May 11, 2019 @ 5:20 pm
Update: The Orville has been renewed!
Here is the list of shows for Fox’s fall season, as well as those that are saying goodbye.
Renewed:
9-1-1
Bob’s Burgers
Empire
Family Guy
Last Man Standing
The Masked Singer
The Resident
The Simpsons
Canceled:
Gotham (series ended)
The Cool Kids
The Gifted
Lethal Weapon
The Passage
Rel
Star
New Shows Premiering in 2019-20:
BH90210
Bless the Harts
Deputy
Duncanville
The Great North
Next
Prodigal Son
Outmatched
Untitled Jason Katims Drama
