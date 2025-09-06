Fox: The Departing, The Newbies and The Returning

Update: The Orville has been renewed!

Here is the list of shows for Fox’s fall season, as well as those that are saying goodbye.

Renewed:

9-1-1

Bob’s Burgers

Empire

Family Guy

Last Man Standing

The Masked Singer

The Resident

The Simpsons

Canceled:

Gotham (series ended)

The Cool Kids

The Gifted

Lethal Weapon

The Passage

Rel

Star

New Shows Premiering in 2019-20:

BH90210

Bless the Harts

Deputy

Duncanville

The Great North

Next

Prodigal Son

Outmatched

Untitled Jason Katims Drama