The Real Housewives of Rhode Island Recap for 4/12/2026

The Real Housewives of Rhode Island on Bravo finally has taglines!

Rosie is washing her car, Jo-Ellen is drinking wine with her husband and comparing her ponytail to a dildo (haha—what?), Liz is biking with her husband and talking about skinny dipping (again–what) ad Ashley and Jared go to visit Rosie and Rich.

Rich flips houses, which doesn’t seem to impress Rosie.

The ladies gossip about the winery lunch and how they feel bad about the whole Jo-Ellen/Rulla feud.

Jo-Ellen and Liz complain to their respective husbands about the lunch and all the revelations that took place during the question game—and, like, what did they think was going to happen? They would ask about each other’s favorite colors and ice cream flavors? Did we learn nothing from the Salt Lake City text reading debacle or going even more old school, the Slumber Party 90210 episode when Amanda made Kelly talk about her sexual assault against her will?

There is going to be a Studio 54 party (is this making some sort of weird comeback? They also just had one on RHOBH) and no one is looking forward to it because they all know it is going to end in disaster.

Kelsey meets up with the boyfriend we are allowed to see, and we learn his name is Bill.

We are not allowed to know about the dude who funds her lavish lifestyle. I find it hilarious his face is all ripped off pictures and covered up like he is some sort of anonymous Unsolved Mysteries witness (maybe we will get him to speak in a Darth Vader voice this season if he calls her?) or in hiding. Is he in witness protection? Does he just not want to be on the show? Is he even okay with Kelsey flaunting Bill around like he is some sort of trophy boyfriend?

Anyway, Kelsey’s family is Team Bill and want them to have beautiful babies together.

Yeah, her heart stood still…..yeah his name is Bill….And when he became her second man…

Da doo ron ron ron, da doo ron ron, I have no idea why the fact that his name is Bill made this song pop into mt head, but here we are.

Alicia and Liz meet to look at Alicia’s doll collection and complain about how Alicia’s man won’t put her name on the house. This upsets Alicia since she saw her mom struggle when her father left and sold the house, leaving her with nothing.

Liz tells Alicia to find her passion so she can become her own woman, which is actually sound advice.

Rulla and her friend Stephanie prepare for a Lebanese brunch. Several of Rulla’s friends, but none of the Housewives show up to talk about Rulla’s husband’s affair and the impact it had on her family.

I feel bad for her since she is obviously very hurt by this and yet, her friends think she should move on because divorce is a no-no in their culture. I know a lot of cultures are anti-divorce, but if a spouse cheats, all bets should be off. Point blank period. Is it better to be degraded and embarrassed in front of everyone once the news comes out about the affair? I think not. However, I do understand that her culture is important to her, so I can kind of see why she is listening to everyone else.

Ashley and Jared have a date night, and it seems stressful due to the fact that he is always working at the coffee shop, and she is worried about everything family and life wise. Can I also say, I love how she says please and thank you to the waiter, even though I am not entirely sure she realized he poured her wine since she was so engrossed in her conversation with Jared.

I thought Ashley ordered rigatoni, but she is clearly eating a pesto pasta dish….unless Jared ordered the rigatoni? Now I want pasta.

Rosie and Rich are celebrating their anniversary by talking about having kids and her familial trauma. Hearing them talk about the possibility of her getting pregnant and if she even wants to is kind of weird…..like, shouldn’t they have made these decisions before they got married? Him expecting her to want to change her mind is….a choice.

Time to prepare for the party! Everyone is in glam, including Liz’s stepdaughter Skyla. The women all are dressed to the nines, and half the men look like they are going to Casual Friday at the office while others look like they are trying to channel their inner 70s pop star.

Dolores!!! It is so random seeing her here when I am so used to seeing her on RHONJ.

I just realized there are two Bills, Alicia’s and Kelsey’s.

This is not Kelsey and Bill’s hard launch since he is there with his friends.

Rulla shows up and everyone acts like it is a huge deal and she is so brave, which she kind of is, but also, can’t they give her a break for tonight and not dwell on the drama? Oh, wait, this is Housewives.

Everyone seems to just be mingling, which is code for this is the calm before the storm.

I’m going to get a natural diet soda. Is there such a thing?

Rulla and Brian sit with Jo-Ellen and Gary to hash out the whole issue where Rulla and Brian called Jo-Ellen’s job after the whole affair stuff came out. Everyone else has their drinks and are watching while Rosie pretends to report on it…..all while Gerry’s birthday cake comes out and guests begin to sing.

What a way to ruin his birthday!

Also, as an aside, if everyone tried to get someone fired because they got pissed off at someone, no one would have any jobs.

I wonder if Jo-Ellen wants to truly help Rulla or spread gossip.

Rulla and Brian leave and I can’t say I blame them.

Jo-Ellen says Gary is getting lucky for having her back….so, yay?

Kelsey and Liz fight over the ‘ongoing’ with Dino, whatever that means. We also have to ask Kelsey about her past with Dino.

More next week, stay tuned.