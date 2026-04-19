The Real Housewives of Rhode Island Recap for 4/19/2026

The Real Housewives of Rhode Island on Bravo opens with Alicia and Bill working on their pizza business…..because they are the show’s version of Lynette and Tom Scavo.

Jo-Ellen is preparing for a work trip and talks about how she hates chores. Don’t we all….yet they need to be done. She also doesn’t like being a stay at home mom.

Liz and Dolores gossip about Rulla/Brian/Jo-Ellen/Gary fiasco and I am more distracted by how much alike they look. Liz at least admits she was in the wrong for losing her shit on Kelsey…..a drunken, menopause moment, if you will.

She also gets into the drama with Kelsey accusing her of having an affair with Dino. I have a feeling this is going to be a whole are they/aren’t they storyline all season. I think Liz is loyal to her husband and kind of feel bad for her having to deal with this.

Beach day! Ashley compares the other ladies to Malibu Barbie and says she is the mom who tried a bit for a day.

Alicia brought pizza chips….which actually sound delicious. Jo-Ellen and Rulla aren’t there, so the gossip begins.

Brian cheated on Alicia’s Spanish teacher with Rulla and then on Rulla with someone else.

More talk about this Dino dude and Affair Gate.

Jo-Ellen’s sister Jen is helping Gary out while Jo-Ellen is out of town. They used to date before Jo-Ellen married him, so it is an interesting dynamic. It’s giving Michael/Nelle/Willow on General Hospital minus the cults, baby switches and accusing each other of murder.

Alicia and her family put together a huge spread for the ladies. Everyone seems to know each other, apart from Ashley, who is willing to jump in and get to know everyone.

Alicia talks about Bill being in control of her finances and prenups….and how she needs more before she takes that final step.

The ladies talk about relationships and things they have been through with their men. Rulla cries over her husband’s affair while Alicia’s mom and aunts talk about their own husbands wandering. The whole thing makes me very sad. I truly have no words….

Rosie goes to the zoo with Ashley and her kids. It is the cutest and I love how Rosie is the honorary auntie for Hayden and Dawson.

Rosie talks about how she is on the fence about being a mom and it is probably the most relatable thing anyone has said on the show.

Gerry sells his boat and Liz talks about how it was time since there is a baby on the way….and at first I thought Liz was pregnant but then realized it was her stepdaughter who is having a baby.

Kelsey comes to the boat and they have a heart-to-heart and make up…..and we all know this whole issue will come up again later on in the season and the fight will continue. It is just on pause for now.

Kelsey hooked up with Dino ten years ago and says he filled a void when her non-exclusive boyfriend wouldn’t give her attention. I guess it was a bad experience for her since she is so upset about his overall existence. I feel bad for her since it sounds like something really bad went down and I understand why she doesn’t want him around.

Rosie hopes this endorphin filled happy workout day will prevent everyone from killing each other, since she is Elle Woods or something.

Rosie talks about going on medical leave for colitis and never went back to work, but Kelsey says Rosie actually got fired for having an affair with one of the higher ups.

I have no idea what this railroad riding thing is, but the fact that they are able to do it while pouring drinks and imbibing is impressive.

Liz isn’t sure about Ashley since she thinks Ashley wasn’t the friendliest at the 4th of July party. Rosie says she could be a bit scary….so then she relays this conversation to Ashley who is like haha-what? She says she could be shy sometimes and people could think she is snobby.

There is a lot of food waiting for everyone after the ride…..and they role play how Alicia should handle her issues with Bill. The ladies think she needs to stand up for herself and put her foot down when it comes to how he treats her and controls her finances.

Liz opens up about the loss in her life, which has made her very guarded and hesitant about getting close to people.

Rosie calls Alicia out for badmouthing Liz, which causes a fight…..because of course it does. This is turning into Mean Girls with the two of them while the others roll their eyes as they wish they were literally anywhere else at that moment.

Alicia storms off and insults Rosie every step of the way, calling her names including whore and snake and saying she will kill her.

Ashley is like ‘Toto, I don’t think we’re on The Bachelor anymore.’

Liz tries to calm Alicia down while Ashley does the same with Rosie. Everyone else is still WTF.

Rulla is just there drinking like she is over all this crap.

Alicia and Rosie make up and hug it out….for now.

More next week, stay tuned.