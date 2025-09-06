TV Shows

What to Watch 5/8/19

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on May 8, 2019 @ 9:51 am

Happy Hump Day! We are halfway to the weekend, so let’s celebrate with some good, all new TV! Here are some of my top picks.

ABC: Goldbergs (8pm), Schooled (8:30pm), Modern Family (9pm). Single Parents (9:30pm)  and Whiskey Cavalier (10pm)

CBS: Survivor (8pm),The Amazing Race(9pm) and Seal Team (10pm)

NBC:  Chicago Med (8pm),  Chicago Fire (9pm),  Chicago PD (10pm)

Fox: Empire (8pm) and Star(9pm).

Bravo: The Real Housewives  of New York City. (9pm)

CW: Riverdale (8pm) and Jane The Virgin (9pm).

Freeform:  Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists (8pm)

TNT: NBA Playoffs Bucks vs. Celtics(8pm), Rockets vs. Warriors (10:30pm)

