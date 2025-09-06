ABC: What’s Staying? What’s Going?

Updated 5/13: American Idol has been renewed!

Updated 5/12: Whiskey Cavalier has been CANCELLED!

Updated 5/11: Schooled and The Goldbergs have both been renewed!

Here is what is coming, going and staying on ABC for the fall TV season.

Renewed:

A Million Little Things

American Housewife

The Bachelor

Bachelor in Paradise

The Bachelorette

Black-ish

Bless This Mess

The Conners

Dancing With the Stars

Fresh Off the Boat

The Good Doctor

Grey’s Anatomy

How to Get Away With Murder

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD

Modern Family

The Rookie

Single Parents

Station 19

Canceled:

The Fix

For the People

The Kids Are Alright

Speechless

Splitting Up Together

Take Two

New Shows Premiering in 2019-20:

Mixed-ish

Untitled Cobie Smulders Drama