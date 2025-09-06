ABC: What’s Staying? What’s Going?
Originally posted on May 13, 2019 @ 3:12 pm
Updated 5/13: American Idol has been renewed!
Updated 5/12: Whiskey Cavalier has been CANCELLED!
Updated 5/11: Schooled and The Goldbergs have both been renewed!
Here is what is coming, going and staying on ABC for the fall TV season.
Renewed:
A Million Little Things
American Housewife
The Bachelor
Bachelor in Paradise
The Bachelorette
Black-ish
Bless This Mess
The Conners
Dancing With the Stars
Fresh Off the Boat
The Good Doctor
Grey’s Anatomy
How to Get Away With Murder
Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD
Modern Family
The Rookie
Single Parents
Station 19
Canceled:
The Fix
For the People
The Kids Are Alright
Speechless
Splitting Up Together
Take Two
New Shows Premiering in 2019-20:
Mixed-ish
Untitled Cobie Smulders Drama