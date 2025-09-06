USA Network to Air Biggest Loser Reboot

USA Network, cable’s #1 entertainment network, announced today that it will reboot THE BIGGEST LOSER, one of the most popular and longest-running unscripted franchises in television history. The 10-episode season from Endemol Shine North America, in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio, is expected to debut on USA Network in 2020.

USA’s THE BIGGEST LOSER will feature a dynamic new team of experts determined to dramatically improve America’s lifespans and waistlines. The revamped version of the iconic NBC hit competition series will feature men and women competing to not only lose weight, but to improve their overall wellbeing. Each episode will feature a team of experts including a trainer, chef and life coach, who will help guide the contestants as they embark on the biggest transformations of their lives. Experts to be announced.

“At NBCUniversal, we know the power of impactful content that connects with audiences on an emotional level, and USA is the perfect home for an iconic franchise like THE BIGGEST LOSERwhich does just that,” said Mark Miller, Executive Vice President, Ad Sales, NBCUniversal. “We are confident that these incredible stories of transformation will resonate with viewers and advertisers alike.”

“We’re re-imagining THE BIGGEST LOSER for today’s audiences, providing a new holistic, 360-degree look at wellness, while retaining the franchise’s competition format and legendary jaw-dropping moments,” said Chris McCumber, President, Entertainment Networks – USA Network & SYFY. “USA’s recent reboot of TEMPTATION ISLAND brought both new and younger viewers to the network, and we’re excited to add another big, buzzy show to our growing unscripted lineup.”

In addition to reboots, USA is building on the successes the network has had in unscripted, with popular family docu-comedies like CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST and its spinoff GROWING UP CHRISLEY, and WWE-inspired series like the hit MIZ & MRS. Docu-comedy THE RADKES joins the schedule this summer, while second seasons of freshman series TEMPTATION ISLAND, GROWING UP CHRISLEY and MIZ & MRS were recently announced.

THE BIGGEST LOSER is produced by Endemol Shine North America in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio. Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Georgie Hurford-Jones serve as executive producers for Endemol Shine. THE BIGGEST LOSER is based on the format created by David Broome. Todd Nelson, JD Roth and Broome also are executive producers.