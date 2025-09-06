Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards Nominees Announced

Los Angeles (May 6, 2019) – The Broadcast Television Journalists Association (BTJA) and NPACT, the trade organization serving the producers of nonfiction entertainment content, unveiled today the nominees for the inaugural Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards, which recognize excellence in nonfiction, unscripted and reality programming across broadcast, cable and streaming platforms. Additionally, they announced VH1 as their media partner who will air the show on Sunday, June 9.

The awards ceremony takes place Sunday, June 2 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1) leads this year’s field with five nominations including Competition Series, Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series, Female Star of the Year (Michelle Visage), Male Star of the Year (RuPaul Charles), and Show Host (RuPaul Charles). Additionally, “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked!” (VH1) earned a nod of its own for Unstructured Series.

Netflix’s “Queer Eye” follows close behind with four nominations for Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series, Lifestyle Show: Fashion/Beauty, Male Star of The Year (Jonathan Van Ness), and Structured Series. Two other Netflix programs, “Our Planet,” and “Tidying Up with Marie Kondo” were nominated for three awards each: the former for Animal/Nature Show, Limited Documentary Series, and Male Star of The Year (David Attenborough), and the latter for Female Star of the Year (Marie Kondo), Lifestyle Show: Home/Garden, and Structured Series. The streaming platform leads this year’s network tally with 33 total nominations.

“There is such a tremendous amount of great reality programming, and we are thrilled to be recognizing this vital segment of the television world alongside our wonderful partners at NPACT,” said BFCA President and Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards executive producer Joey Berlin. “And to be reunited with our friends at VH1 ensures that this ceremony will be a night for guests, and viewers, to remember!”

Added NPACT General Manager John Ford, “It is beyond gratifying to see NPACT – an organization conceived just five years ago as a voice for the unscripted creative community – now fully engaged with the BFCA in a robust awards program celebrating all facets of nonfiction content, entertainment and production. We’re honored to be in this endeavor with Joey, Bob and VH1 as they deliver this exciting new awards show to the myriad fans of our genre.”

Created to give the thriving, ever-evolving genre critical attention and support, the BTJA- and NPACT-developed awards show is adapted from, and replaces, the NPACT Impact Awards held last year. In addition to the critics’ choices, the show will feature two fan-voted awards, and three peer-selected awards given to those who have made significant contributions to the industry.

Bob Bain and Joey Berlin will serve as Executive Producers. Tiny Horse is on board as Social Media Producer. The BFCA and BTJA are represented by Dan Black of Greenberg Traurig.

* * *

NOMINATIONS FOR THE INAUGURAL CRITICS’ CHOICE REAL TV AWARDS

Competition Series

Making It (NBC)

Project Runway (Bravo)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Survivor: David vs. Goliath (CBS)

Top Chef (Bravo)

Competition Series: Talent/Variety

America’s Got Talent: The Champions (NBC)

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox)

The Masked Singer (Fox)

The Voice (NBC)

World of Dance (NBC)

Unstructured Series

Born This Way (A&E)

Deadliest Catch (Discovery)

Intervention (A&E)

Many Sides of Jane (A&E)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked! (VH1)

Structured Series

Lip Sync Battle (Paramount Network)

Magic for Humans (Netflix)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Shark Tank (ABC)

Tidying Up with Marie Kondo (Netflix)

Who Do You Think You Are? (TLC)

Business Show

Bar Rescue (Paramount Network)

Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back (Fox)

Selling Sunset (Netflix)

Shark Tank (ABC)

T-Pain’s School of Business (Fuse)

Sports Show

American Ninja Warrior (NBC)

Losers (Netflix)

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

Sunderland ’Til I Die (Netflix)

Warriors of Liberty City (Starz)

Crime/Justice Show

Betrayed (ID)

Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes (Netflix)

In Pursuit with John Walsh (ID)

Making a Murderer: Part 2 (Netflix)

The Innocent Man (Netflix)

Ongoing Documentary Series

Chef’s Table (Netflix)

POV (PBS)

The Circus: Inside the Wildest Political Show on Earth (Showtime)

United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell (CNN)

Vice (HBO)

Limited Documentary Series

Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes (Netflix)

Our Planet (Netflix)

Punk (Epix)

Shut Up and Dribble (Showtime)

Surviving R. Kelly (Lifetime)

Short Form Series

9 Months with Courteney Cox (Facebook Watch)

Biography Presents: History, Herstory (HISTORY)

Carpool Karaoke: The Series (Apple TV)

Comeback Kids (The Dodo)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah: Between the Scenes (Comedy Central)

Live Show

BUILD (AOL)

La Voz (Telemundo)

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox)

The Voice (NBC)

Yellowstone Live (National Geographic)

Interactive Show

Talking Dead (AMC)

Watch What Happens with Andy Cohen (Bravo)

You vs. Wild (Netflix)

Talk Show

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (Netflix)

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman (Netflix)

Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)

The Ellen DeGeneres Show (Warner Bros. Television/Syndicated)

The View (ABC)

Late-Night Talk Show

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Entertainment News Show

Access (NBCUniversal Television/Syndicated)

E! News (E!)

Entertainment Tonight (CBS Television/Syndicated)

Extra (Warner Bros. Television/Syndicated)

Inside Edition (CBS Television/Syndicated)

Culinary Show

Chopped (Food Network)

Nailed It! (Netflix)

Salt Fat Acid Heat (Netflix)

The Great British Baking Show (PBS)

Top Chef (Bravo)

Game Show

Cash Cab (Discovery)

Common Knowledge (Game Show Network)

Ellen’s Game of Games (NBC)

Hollywood Game Night (NBC)

Jeopardy! (CBS Television/Syndicated)

Travel/Adventure Show

Expedition Unknown (Discovery)

Larry Charles’ Dangerous World of Comedy (Netflix)

Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix)

The Great Food Truck Race (Food Network)

The Voyager with Josh Garcia (NBC)

Animal/Nature Show

Amanda to the Rescue (Animal Planet)

Dodo Heroes (Animal Planet)

Dynasties (BBC America)

Hostile Planet (National Geographic)

Our Planet (Netflix)

Lifestyle Show: Fashion/Beauty

Project Runway (Bravo)

Project Runway All-Stars (Lifetime)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Say Yes to the Dress (TLC)

Relationship Show

Born This Way (A&E)

Dating Around (Netflix)

Married at First Sight (Lifetime)

The Bachelor (ABC)

Wife Swap (Paramount Network)

Lifestyle Show: Home/Garden

Home Town (HGTV)

Love It or List It (HGTV)

Property Brothers (HGTV)

Tidying Up with Marie Kondo (Netflix)

Trading Spaces (TLC)

Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series

Crikey! It’s The Irwins (Animal Planet)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

The Real Housewives of New York City (Bravo)

Trading Spaces (TLC)

Show Host

RuPaul Charles – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Stephen Colbert – The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

James Corden – The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)

Busy Philipps – Busy Tonight (E!)

Jerry Seinfeld – Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (Netflix)

Female Star of The Year

Nicole Byer – Nailed It! (Netflix)

Marie Kondo – Tidying Up With Marie Kondo (Netflix)

Sandra Lee – Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC)

Samin Nosrat – Salt Fat Acid Heat (Netflix)

Chrissy Teigen – Lip Sync Battle (Paramount Network)

Michelle Visage – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Male Star of The Year

David Attenborough – Our Planet (Netflix)

RuPaul Charles – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Hasan Minhaj – Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (Netflix)

Phil Rosenthal – Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix)

Jonathan Van Ness – Queer Eye (Netflix)

Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction by a Network or Streaming Platform

A&E

Bravo

FOX

Investigation Discovery (ID)

NBC

Netflix

Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Production

A.Smith & Co. Productions

Big Fish Entertainment

Endemol Shine North America

Kreativ Inc.

The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC)

NOMINEES BY PROGRAM FOR THE INAUGURAL CRITICS’ CHOICE REAL TV AWARDS

9 Months with Courteney Cox (Facebook Watch) – 1

Short Form Series

Access (NBCUniversal TV/Syndicated) – 1

Entertainment News Show

Amanda to the Rescue (Animal Planet) – 1

Animal/Nature Show

America’s Got Talent: The Champions (NBC) – 1

Competition Series: Talent/Variety

American Ninja Warrior (NBC) – 1

Sports Show

Bar Rescue (Paramount Network) – 1

Business Show

Betrayed (ID) – 1

Crime/Justice Show

Biography Presents: History, Herstory (HISTORY) – 1

Short Form Series

Born This Way (A&E) – 2

Relationship Show

Unstructured Series

Build (AOL) – 1

Live Show

Busy Tonight (E!) – 1

Show Host (Busy Philipps)

Carpool Karaoke: The Series (AppleTV) – 1

Short Form Series

Cash Cab (Discovery) – 1

Game Show

Chef’s Table (Netflix) – 1

Ongoing Documentary Series

Chopped (Food Network) – 1

Culinary Show

Comeback Kids (The Dodo) – 1

Short Form Series

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (Netflix) – 2

Show Host (Jerry Seinfeld)

Talk Show

Common Knowledge (Game Show Network) – 1

Game Show

Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes (Netflix) – 2

Crime/Justice Show

Limited Documentary Series

Crikey! It’s The Irwins (Animal Planet) – 1

Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series

Dating Around (Netflix) – 1

Relationship Show

Deadliest Catch (Discovery) – 1

Unstructured Series

Dodo Heroes (Animal Planet) – 1

Animal/Nature Show

Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC) – 1

Female Star of the Year (Sandra Lee)

Dynasties (BBC America) – 1

Animal/Nature Show

E! News (E!) – 1

Entertainment News Show

Ellen’s Game of Games (NBC) – 1

Game Show

Entertainment Tonight (CBS Television/syndicated) – 1

Entertainment News Show

Expedition Unknown (Discovery) – 1

Travel/Adventure Show

Extra (Warner Bros. TV/Syndicated) – 1

Entertainment News Show

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS) – 1

Late-Night Talk Show

Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back (Fox) -1

Business Show

Hollywood Game Night (NBC) – 1

Game Show

Home Town (HGTV) – 1

Lifestyle Show: Home/Garden

Hostile Planet (National Geographic) – 1

Animal/Nature Show

In Pursuit with John Walsh (ID) – 1

Crime/Justice Show

Inside Edition (CBS Television/Syndicated) – 1

Entertainment News Show

Intervention (A&E) – 1

Unstructured Series

Jeopardy! (CBS Television/Syndicated) – 1

Game Show

La Voz (Telemundo) – 1

Live Show

Larry Charles’ Dangerous World of Comedy (Netflix) – 1

Travel/Adventure Show

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO) – 1

Late-Night Talk Show

Lip Sync Battle (Paramount Network) – 2

Structured Series

Female Star of The Year (Chrissy Teigen)

Losers (Netflix) – 1

Sports Show

Love It or List It (HGTV) – 1

Lifestyle Show: Home/Garden

Magic for Humans (Netflix) – 1

Structured Series

Making a Murderer: Part 2 (Netflix) – 1

Crime/Justice Show

Making It (NBC) – 1

Competition Series

Many Sides of Jane (A&E) – 1

Unstructured Series

Married at First Sight (Lifetime) – 1

Relationship Show

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman (Netflix) – 1

Talk Show

Nailed It! (Netflix) – 2

Culinary Show

Female Star of The Year (Nicole Byer)

Our Planet (Netflix) – 3

Animal/Nature Show

Limited Documentary Series

Male Star of The Year (David Attenborough)

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (Netflix) – 1

Male Star of The Year (Hasan Minhaj)

POV (PBS) – 1

Ongoing Documentary Series

Project Runway (Bravo) – 2

Competition Series

Lifestyle Show: Fashion/Beauty

Project Runway All-Stars (Lifetime) – 1

Lifestyle Show: Fashion/Beauty

Property Brothers (HGTV) – 1

Lifestyle Show: Home/Garden

Punk (Epix) – 1

Limited Documentary Series

Queer Eye (Netflix) – 4

Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series

Lifestyle Show: Fashion/Beauty

Male Star of The Year (Jonathan Van Ness)

Structured Series

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO) – 1

Sports Show

Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch) – 1

Talk Show

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1) – 5

Competition Series

Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series

Female Star of The Year (Michelle Visage)

Male Star of The Year (RuPaul Charles)

Show Host (RuPaul Charles)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked! (VH1) – 1

Unstructured Series

Salt Fat Acid Heat (Netflix) – 2

Culinary Show

Female Star of The Year (Samin Nosrat)

Say Yes to the Dress (TLC) – 1

Lifestyle Show: Fashion/Beauty

Selling Sunset (Netflix) – 1

Business Show

Shark Tank (ABC) – 2

Business Show

Structured Series

Shut Up and Dribble (Showtime) – 1

Limited Documentary Series

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox) – 2

Competition Series: Talent/Variety

Live Show

Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix) – 2

Male Star of the Year (Phil Rosenthal)

Travel/Adventure Show

Sunderland ’Til I Die (Netflix) – 1

Sports Show

Surviving R. Kelly (Lifetime) – 1

Limited Documentary Series

Survivor: David vs. Goliath (CBS) – 1

Competition Series

Talking Dead (AMC) – 1

Interactive Show

The Bachelor (ABC) – 1

Relationship Show

The Circus: Inside the Wildest Political Show on Earth (Showtime) – 1

Ongoing Documentary Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central) – 1

Late-Night Talk Show

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah: Between the Scenes (Comedy Central) – 1

Short Form Series

The Ellen DeGeneres Show (Warner Bros. TV/Syndicated) – 1

Talk Show

The Great British Baking Show (PBS) – 1

Culinary Show

The Great Food Truck Race (Food Network) – 1

Travel/Adventure Show

The Innocent Man (Netflix) – 1

Crime/Justice Show

The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS) – 2

Late-Night Talk Show

Show Host (James Corden)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS) – 2

Late-Night Talk Show

Show Host (Stephen Colbert)

The Masked Singer (Fox) – 1

Competition Series: Talent/Variety

The Real Housewives of New York City (Bravo) – 1

Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series

The View (ABC) – 1

Talk Show

The Voice (NBC) – 2

Competition Series: Talent/Variety

Live Show

The Voyager with Josh Garcia (NBC) – 1

Travel/Adventure Show

Tidying Up with Marie Kondo (Netflix) – 3

Female Star of the Year (Marie Kondo)

Lifestyle Show: Home/Garden

Structured Series

Top Chef (Bravo) – 2

Competition Series

Culinary Show

T-Pain’s School of Business (Fuse) – 1

Business Show

Trading Spaces (TLC) – 2

Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series

Lifestyle Show: Home/Garden

United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell (CNN) – 1

Ongoing Documentary Series

Vice (HBO) – 1

Ongoing Documentary Series

Warriors of Liberty City (Starz) – 1

Sports Show

Watch What Happens With Andy Cohen (Bravo) – 1

Interactive Show

Who Do You Think You Are? (TLC) – 1

Structured Series

Wife Swap (Paramount Network) – 1

Relationship Show

World of Dance (NBC) – 1

Competition Series: Talent/Variety

Yellowstone Live (National Geographic) – 1

Live Show

You vs. Wild (Netflix) – 1

Interactive Show

NOMINEES BY NETWORK FOR THE INAUGURAL CRITICS’ CHOICE REAL TV AWARDS

Netflix – 33

NBC – 10

CBS – 5

Bravo – 7

VH1 – 6

A&E – 5

FOX – 5

TLC – 5

ABC – 4

Paramount Network – 4

Animal Planet – 3

CBS Television/Syndicated – 3

Discovery – 3

HBO – 3

HGTV – 3

Investigation Discovery – 3

Lifetime – 3

Comedy Central – 2

E! – 2

Facebook Watch – 2

Food Network – 2

National Geographic – 2

PBS – 2

Showtime – 2

Warner Bros. Television/Syndicated – 2

AMC – 1

AOL – 1

Apple TV – 1

BBC America – 1

CNN – 1

Epix – 1

Fuse – 1

Game Show Network – 1

HISTORY – 1

NBCUniversal Television/Syndicated – 1

Starz – 1

TBS – 1

Telemundo – 1

The Dodo – 1