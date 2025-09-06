Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards Nominees Announced
Originally posted on May 6, 2019 @ 4:10 pm
Los Angeles (May 6, 2019) – The Broadcast Television Journalists Association (BTJA) and NPACT, the trade organization serving the producers of nonfiction entertainment content, unveiled today the nominees for the inaugural Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards, which recognize excellence in nonfiction, unscripted and reality programming across broadcast, cable and streaming platforms. Additionally, they announced VH1 as their media partner who will air the show on Sunday, June 9.
The awards ceremony takes place Sunday, June 2 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1) leads this year’s field with five nominations including Competition Series, Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series, Female Star of the Year (Michelle Visage), Male Star of the Year (RuPaul Charles), and Show Host (RuPaul Charles). Additionally, “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked!” (VH1) earned a nod of its own for Unstructured Series.
Netflix’s “Queer Eye” follows close behind with four nominations for Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series, Lifestyle Show: Fashion/Beauty, Male Star of The Year (Jonathan Van Ness), and Structured Series. Two other Netflix programs, “Our Planet,” and “Tidying Up with Marie Kondo” were nominated for three awards each: the former for Animal/Nature Show, Limited Documentary Series, and Male Star of The Year (David Attenborough), and the latter for Female Star of the Year (Marie Kondo), Lifestyle Show: Home/Garden, and Structured Series. The streaming platform leads this year’s network tally with 33 total nominations.
“There is such a tremendous amount of great reality programming, and we are thrilled to be recognizing this vital segment of the television world alongside our wonderful partners at NPACT,” said BFCA President and Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards executive producer Joey Berlin. “And to be reunited with our friends at VH1 ensures that this ceremony will be a night for guests, and viewers, to remember!”
Added NPACT General Manager John Ford, “It is beyond gratifying to see NPACT – an organization conceived just five years ago as a voice for the unscripted creative community – now fully engaged with the BFCA in a robust awards program celebrating all facets of nonfiction content, entertainment and production. We’re honored to be in this endeavor with Joey, Bob and VH1 as they deliver this exciting new awards show to the myriad fans of our genre.”
Created to give the thriving, ever-evolving genre critical attention and support, the BTJA- and NPACT-developed awards show is adapted from, and replaces, the NPACT Impact Awards held last year. In addition to the critics’ choices, the show will feature two fan-voted awards, and three peer-selected awards given to those who have made significant contributions to the industry.
Bob Bain and Joey Berlin will serve as Executive Producers. Tiny Horse is on board as Social Media Producer. The BFCA and BTJA are represented by Dan Black of Greenberg Traurig.
* * *
NOMINATIONS FOR THE INAUGURAL CRITICS’ CHOICE REAL TV AWARDS
Competition Series
Making It (NBC)
Project Runway (Bravo)
RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
Survivor: David vs. Goliath (CBS)
Top Chef (Bravo)
Competition Series: Talent/Variety
America’s Got Talent: The Champions (NBC)
So You Think You Can Dance (Fox)
The Masked Singer (Fox)
The Voice (NBC)
World of Dance (NBC)
Unstructured Series
Born This Way (A&E)
Deadliest Catch (Discovery)
Intervention (A&E)
Many Sides of Jane (A&E)
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked! (VH1)
Structured Series
Lip Sync Battle (Paramount Network)
Magic for Humans (Netflix)
Queer Eye (Netflix)
Shark Tank (ABC)
Tidying Up with Marie Kondo (Netflix)
Who Do You Think You Are? (TLC)
Business Show
Bar Rescue (Paramount Network)
Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back (Fox)
Selling Sunset (Netflix)
Shark Tank (ABC)
T-Pain’s School of Business (Fuse)
Sports Show
American Ninja Warrior (NBC)
Losers (Netflix)
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
Sunderland ’Til I Die (Netflix)
Warriors of Liberty City (Starz)
Crime/Justice Show
Betrayed (ID)
Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes (Netflix)
In Pursuit with John Walsh (ID)
Making a Murderer: Part 2 (Netflix)
The Innocent Man (Netflix)
Ongoing Documentary Series
Chef’s Table (Netflix)
POV (PBS)
The Circus: Inside the Wildest Political Show on Earth (Showtime)
United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell (CNN)
Vice (HBO)
Limited Documentary Series
Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes (Netflix)
Our Planet (Netflix)
Punk (Epix)
Shut Up and Dribble (Showtime)
Surviving R. Kelly (Lifetime)
Short Form Series
9 Months with Courteney Cox (Facebook Watch)
Biography Presents: History, Herstory (HISTORY)
Carpool Karaoke: The Series (Apple TV)
Comeback Kids (The Dodo)
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah: Between the Scenes (Comedy Central)
Live Show
BUILD (AOL)
La Voz (Telemundo)
So You Think You Can Dance (Fox)
The Voice (NBC)
Yellowstone Live (National Geographic)
Interactive Show
Talking Dead (AMC)
Watch What Happens with Andy Cohen (Bravo)
You vs. Wild (Netflix)
Talk Show
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (Netflix)
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman (Netflix)
Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)
The Ellen DeGeneres Show (Warner Bros. Television/Syndicated)
The View (ABC)
Late-Night Talk Show
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Entertainment News Show
Access (NBCUniversal Television/Syndicated)
E! News (E!)
Entertainment Tonight (CBS Television/Syndicated)
Extra (Warner Bros. Television/Syndicated)
Inside Edition (CBS Television/Syndicated)
Culinary Show
Chopped (Food Network)
Nailed It! (Netflix)
Salt Fat Acid Heat (Netflix)
The Great British Baking Show (PBS)
Top Chef (Bravo)
Game Show
Cash Cab (Discovery)
Common Knowledge (Game Show Network)
Ellen’s Game of Games (NBC)
Hollywood Game Night (NBC)
Jeopardy! (CBS Television/Syndicated)
Travel/Adventure Show
Expedition Unknown (Discovery)
Larry Charles’ Dangerous World of Comedy (Netflix)
Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix)
The Great Food Truck Race (Food Network)
The Voyager with Josh Garcia (NBC)
Animal/Nature Show
Amanda to the Rescue (Animal Planet)
Dodo Heroes (Animal Planet)
Dynasties (BBC America)
Hostile Planet (National Geographic)
Our Planet (Netflix)
Lifestyle Show: Fashion/Beauty
Project Runway (Bravo)
Project Runway All-Stars (Lifetime)
Queer Eye (Netflix)
Say Yes to the Dress (TLC)
Relationship Show
Born This Way (A&E)
Dating Around (Netflix)
Married at First Sight (Lifetime)
The Bachelor (ABC)
Wife Swap (Paramount Network)
Lifestyle Show: Home/Garden
Home Town (HGTV)
Love It or List It (HGTV)
Property Brothers (HGTV)
Tidying Up with Marie Kondo (Netflix)
Trading Spaces (TLC)
Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series
Crikey! It’s The Irwins (Animal Planet)
Queer Eye (Netflix)
RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
The Real Housewives of New York City (Bravo)
Trading Spaces (TLC)
Show Host
RuPaul Charles – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
Stephen Colbert – The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
James Corden – The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)
Busy Philipps – Busy Tonight (E!)
Jerry Seinfeld – Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (Netflix)
Female Star of The Year
Nicole Byer – Nailed It! (Netflix)
Marie Kondo – Tidying Up With Marie Kondo (Netflix)
Sandra Lee – Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC)
Samin Nosrat – Salt Fat Acid Heat (Netflix)
Chrissy Teigen – Lip Sync Battle (Paramount Network)
Michelle Visage – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
Male Star of The Year
David Attenborough – Our Planet (Netflix)
RuPaul Charles – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
Hasan Minhaj – Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (Netflix)
Phil Rosenthal – Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix)
Jonathan Van Ness – Queer Eye (Netflix)
Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction by a Network or Streaming Platform
A&E
Bravo
FOX
Investigation Discovery (ID)
NBC
Netflix
Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Production
A.Smith & Co. Productions
Big Fish Entertainment
Endemol Shine North America
Kreativ Inc.
The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC)
NOMINEES BY PROGRAM FOR THE INAUGURAL CRITICS’ CHOICE REAL TV AWARDS
9 Months with Courteney Cox (Facebook Watch) – 1
Short Form Series
Access (NBCUniversal TV/Syndicated) – 1
Entertainment News Show
Amanda to the Rescue (Animal Planet) – 1
Animal/Nature Show
America’s Got Talent: The Champions (NBC) – 1
Competition Series: Talent/Variety
American Ninja Warrior (NBC) – 1
Sports Show
Bar Rescue (Paramount Network) – 1
Business Show
Betrayed (ID) – 1
Crime/Justice Show
Biography Presents: History, Herstory (HISTORY) – 1
Short Form Series
Born This Way (A&E) – 2
Relationship Show
Unstructured Series
Build (AOL) – 1
Live Show
Busy Tonight (E!) – 1
Show Host (Busy Philipps)
Carpool Karaoke: The Series (AppleTV) – 1
Short Form Series
Cash Cab (Discovery) – 1
Game Show
Chef’s Table (Netflix) – 1
Ongoing Documentary Series
Chopped (Food Network) – 1
Culinary Show
Comeback Kids (The Dodo) – 1
Short Form Series
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (Netflix) – 2
Show Host (Jerry Seinfeld)
Talk Show
Common Knowledge (Game Show Network) – 1
Game Show
Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes (Netflix) – 2
Crime/Justice Show
Limited Documentary Series
Crikey! It’s The Irwins (Animal Planet) – 1
Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series
Dating Around (Netflix) – 1
Relationship Show
Deadliest Catch (Discovery) – 1
Unstructured Series
Dodo Heroes (Animal Planet) – 1
Animal/Nature Show
Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC) – 1
Female Star of the Year (Sandra Lee)
Dynasties (BBC America) – 1
Animal/Nature Show
E! News (E!) – 1
Entertainment News Show
Ellen’s Game of Games (NBC) – 1
Game Show
Entertainment Tonight (CBS Television/syndicated) – 1
Entertainment News Show
Expedition Unknown (Discovery) – 1
Travel/Adventure Show
Extra (Warner Bros. TV/Syndicated) – 1
Entertainment News Show
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS) – 1
Late-Night Talk Show
Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back (Fox) -1
Business Show
Hollywood Game Night (NBC) – 1
Game Show
Home Town (HGTV) – 1
Lifestyle Show: Home/Garden
Hostile Planet (National Geographic) – 1
Animal/Nature Show
In Pursuit with John Walsh (ID) – 1
Crime/Justice Show
Inside Edition (CBS Television/Syndicated) – 1
Entertainment News Show
Intervention (A&E) – 1
Unstructured Series
Jeopardy! (CBS Television/Syndicated) – 1
Game Show
La Voz (Telemundo) – 1
Live Show
Larry Charles’ Dangerous World of Comedy (Netflix) – 1
Travel/Adventure Show
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO) – 1
Late-Night Talk Show
Lip Sync Battle (Paramount Network) – 2
Structured Series
Female Star of The Year (Chrissy Teigen)
Losers (Netflix) – 1
Sports Show
Love It or List It (HGTV) – 1
Lifestyle Show: Home/Garden
Magic for Humans (Netflix) – 1
Structured Series
Making a Murderer: Part 2 (Netflix) – 1
Crime/Justice Show
Making It (NBC) – 1
Competition Series
Many Sides of Jane (A&E) – 1
Unstructured Series
Married at First Sight (Lifetime) – 1
Relationship Show
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman (Netflix) – 1
Talk Show
Nailed It! (Netflix) – 2
Culinary Show
Female Star of The Year (Nicole Byer)
Our Planet (Netflix) – 3
Animal/Nature Show
Limited Documentary Series
Male Star of The Year (David Attenborough)
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (Netflix) – 1
Male Star of The Year (Hasan Minhaj)
POV (PBS) – 1
Ongoing Documentary Series
Project Runway (Bravo) – 2
Competition Series
Lifestyle Show: Fashion/Beauty
Project Runway All-Stars (Lifetime) – 1
Lifestyle Show: Fashion/Beauty
Property Brothers (HGTV) – 1
Lifestyle Show: Home/Garden
Punk (Epix) – 1
Limited Documentary Series
Queer Eye (Netflix) – 4
Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series
Lifestyle Show: Fashion/Beauty
Male Star of The Year (Jonathan Van Ness)
Structured Series
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO) – 1
Sports Show
Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch) – 1
Talk Show
RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1) – 5
Competition Series
Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series
Female Star of The Year (Michelle Visage)
Male Star of The Year (RuPaul Charles)
Show Host (RuPaul Charles)
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked! (VH1) – 1
Unstructured Series
Salt Fat Acid Heat (Netflix) – 2
Culinary Show
Female Star of The Year (Samin Nosrat)
Say Yes to the Dress (TLC) – 1
Lifestyle Show: Fashion/Beauty
Selling Sunset (Netflix) – 1
Business Show
Shark Tank (ABC) – 2
Business Show
Structured Series
Shut Up and Dribble (Showtime) – 1
Limited Documentary Series
So You Think You Can Dance (Fox) – 2
Competition Series: Talent/Variety
Live Show
Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix) – 2
Male Star of the Year (Phil Rosenthal)
Travel/Adventure Show
Sunderland ’Til I Die (Netflix) – 1
Sports Show
Surviving R. Kelly (Lifetime) – 1
Limited Documentary Series
Survivor: David vs. Goliath (CBS) – 1
Competition Series
Talking Dead (AMC) – 1
Interactive Show
The Bachelor (ABC) – 1
Relationship Show
The Circus: Inside the Wildest Political Show on Earth (Showtime) – 1
Ongoing Documentary Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central) – 1
Late-Night Talk Show
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah: Between the Scenes (Comedy Central) – 1
Short Form Series
The Ellen DeGeneres Show (Warner Bros. TV/Syndicated) – 1
Talk Show
The Great British Baking Show (PBS) – 1
Culinary Show
The Great Food Truck Race (Food Network) – 1
Travel/Adventure Show
The Innocent Man (Netflix) – 1
Crime/Justice Show
The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS) – 2
Late-Night Talk Show
Show Host (James Corden)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS) – 2
Late-Night Talk Show
Show Host (Stephen Colbert)
The Masked Singer (Fox) – 1
Competition Series: Talent/Variety
The Real Housewives of New York City (Bravo) – 1
Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series
The View (ABC) – 1
Talk Show
The Voice (NBC) – 2
Competition Series: Talent/Variety
Live Show
The Voyager with Josh Garcia (NBC) – 1
Travel/Adventure Show
Tidying Up with Marie Kondo (Netflix) – 3
Female Star of the Year (Marie Kondo)
Lifestyle Show: Home/Garden
Structured Series
Top Chef (Bravo) – 2
Competition Series
Culinary Show
T-Pain’s School of Business (Fuse) – 1
Business Show
Trading Spaces (TLC) – 2
Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series
Lifestyle Show: Home/Garden
United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell (CNN) – 1
Ongoing Documentary Series
Vice (HBO) – 1
Ongoing Documentary Series
Warriors of Liberty City (Starz) – 1
Sports Show
Watch What Happens With Andy Cohen (Bravo) – 1
Interactive Show
Who Do You Think You Are? (TLC) – 1
Structured Series
Wife Swap (Paramount Network) – 1
Relationship Show
World of Dance (NBC) – 1
Competition Series: Talent/Variety
Yellowstone Live (National Geographic) – 1
Live Show
You vs. Wild (Netflix) – 1
Interactive Show
NOMINEES BY NETWORK FOR THE INAUGURAL CRITICS’ CHOICE REAL TV AWARDS
Netflix – 33
NBC – 10
CBS – 5
Bravo – 7
VH1 – 6
A&E – 5
FOX – 5
TLC – 5
ABC – 4
Paramount Network – 4
Animal Planet – 3
CBS Television/Syndicated – 3
Discovery – 3
HBO – 3
HGTV – 3
Investigation Discovery – 3
Lifetime – 3
Comedy Central – 2
E! – 2
Facebook Watch – 2
Food Network – 2
National Geographic – 2
PBS – 2
Showtime – 2
Warner Bros. Television/Syndicated – 2
AMC – 1
AOL – 1
Apple TV – 1
BBC America – 1
CNN – 1
Epix – 1
Fuse – 1
Game Show Network – 1
HISTORY – 1
NBCUniversal Television/Syndicated – 1
Starz – 1
TBS – 1
Telemundo – 1
The Dodo – 1