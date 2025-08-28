Sammi’s Favorite Things: Red Picket Fences: A Jennifer Temple Mystery

As you all know, I am an avid reader. My favorite genre is cozy mysteries, which are lighthearted books with an unexpected heroine solving murder cases.

My new favorite is called Red Picket Fences: A Jennifer Temple Mystery, which features mom and wife Jennifer Temple as our heroine. She stumbles upon a murder/suicide (or is it?) and stops and nothing to figure out whodunnit. The book has the reader guessing until the very end with a twist no one saw coming.

Another reason I love it is because it’s written by a childhood friend of mine. Daphne McLean is not only an amazing writer, but an incredible person and friend. I am proud of her and congratulate her on her success. The only thing is….I am on pins and needles waiting for the next book!

Red Picket Fences: A Jennifer Temple Mystery can be found on Amazon.