Fox’s The Masked Singer Reveals Two More Contestants
Originally posted on February 21, 2019 @ 12:00 am
The Lion and the Rabbit are revealed on Fox’s The Masked Singer.
The final three will be revealed during next week’s finale.
Without further ado…..
“LION” IS RUMER WILLIS AND “RABBIT” IS JOEY FATONE!
LION PERFORMANCE: https://youtu.be/MbousKzeFGY
LION UNMASKING: https://youtu.be/6tv7l5Dxclc
RABBIT PERFORMANCE: https://youtu.be/Dc91DOzdejw
RABBIT UNMASKING: https://youtu.be/gYR1cvNcy1s
