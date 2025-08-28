Recaps

Fox’s The Masked Singer Reveals Two More Contestants

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on February 21, 2019 @ 12:00 am

The Lion and the Rabbit are revealed on Fox’s The Masked Singer.

The final three will be revealed during next week’s finale.

Without further ado…..

“LION” IS RUMER WILLIS AND “RABBIT” IS JOEY FATONE!

 

LION PERFORMANCE: https://youtu.be/MbousKzeFGY

LION UNMASKING: https://youtu.be/6tv7l5Dxclc

RABBIT PERFORMANCE: https://youtu.be/Dc91DOzdejw

RABBIT UNMASKING: https://youtu.be/gYR1cvNcy1s

