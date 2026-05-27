Masterchef Recap for 5/27/2026

The theme for this week’s Masterchef on Fox has our four teams cooking for 100 young soccer players. The winning team will be safe, with the captain getting an immunity pin.

The losing chef will be sent home.

Chefs Gordon Ramsay, Tiffany Derry and Joe Bastainich are all on hand as judges.

After the chefs watch the kids play with Chef Gordon Ramsay and Coach Mauricio Pochettino, Heidi divides the teams up: Africa and The Americas vs. Europe and Asia-Pacific….aka Red vs. Blue.

Dave is the red team captain, while Ted is the blue team captain.

The red team makes chicken sandwiches with orzo mac and cheese, crudité and fruit skewers with caramel, while the blue team makes smashburgers with chips, mac and cheese and tiny cookies.

The race is on as the teams begin to cook. Immediately, the red team gets overwhelmed with how to handle the caramel and mac and cheese. Peter and Britny worry about not having enough people to help since they are short a team member due to previous eliminations.

Chef Gordon Ramsay worries that the red team is making grilled chicken vs. fried chicken so he has them test out a fried piece. This worries Heidi since she thinks there is a chance it may cause them to undercook the chicken.

The blue team is behind on smashing burgers and the judges worry they may be taking on too much.

The caramel is burning for the red team. They must leave it behind for the initial taste test. The judges want them to add more flavor and eliminate the bacon from the sandwich.

The orzo isn’t working for the blue team, so they make fried pickles instead. They eliminate the crudité because it was too much as well. The chips are decent, but the cookie and burger and its special sauce need work.

The cookie is now eliminated, so they will try the orzo again or do a veggie cup. Needless to say, Chef Gordon Ramsay is not happy with all the changes.

Nico wants the kids to have good food and tries to get Chef Gordon Ramsay to try the orzo, but only manages to annoy him even more.

The red team has some raw chicken.

The blue team keeps changing their minds on what to do and now are once again making cookies. Poor Julia is so confused and stressed.

The red team’s chicken is still raw. Chef Gordon Ramsay makes the kids cover their ears as he yells at the team and kicks the chicken across the field.

They keep falling further and further behind.

Chef Joe goes around to the kids to get their opinions of the food.

Now the blue team has raw burgers. The kids are divided on whether or not they think Chef Gordon Ramsay throwing food is cool or wasting food.

Nico and Daniel try to cook the burgers and set the grill on fire. Shompa is getting all sassy about their work and says they are on fire but not in the best way.

The grill is up in flames to the point where they need a fire extinguisher to put it out.

Chef Joe continues to go around getting opinions on the food.

The red team wins! Dave gets the immunity pin and an advantage for next week.

Ted, Daniel and Nico are in the bottom three, with Ted going home.

More next week, stay tuned!