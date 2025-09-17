Sammi’s Favorite Things: Murder We Wrote

Murder mysteries, true crime, board games, wine and time with people I love. There is no better combination. (Well, maybe peanut butter and chocolate, raspberries and chocolate, anything and chocolate, but I digress).

This is why I am delighted that Murder We Wrote has been released. It combines all these loves into one big package for a fun night with loved ones! Check out more information below!

Wine sold separately!

Murder We Wrote, is a wonderful fit for the millennial wine girly who listens to true crime podcasts. Made for 3-8 players, each round consists of one player becoming the 'podcast host' and revealing the victim's name. All other players play as someone close to the victim and determine who murdered the victim and how it was done. Once completed, the 'podcast host' will decide who they think is most likely the murderer, and the round concludes.

Murder We Wrote is the perfect game to play while relaxing and enjoying a glass or two with your girlfriends. After all, every girly needs their go-to game for girls night!