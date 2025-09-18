TV News

Malcolm in the Middle Revival Announced

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on December 13, 2024 @ 7:11 pm

Malcolm in the Middle Revival Announced

Yes, no, maybe….now we know…the answer to the question…..Malcolm in the Middle is returning to TV! Disney Plus announced that the show will return as a limited series. Check out the announcement below!

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

  1. Disney+ Changing Premiere Dates
  2. Alfonso Ribero to Co-Host Dancing with the Stars
  3. Ariana Madix to Compete on Dancing With the Stars
  4. Dancing With The Stars Announces New Cast Member and Premiere Date
See also  Taylor Swift Eras (Taylor’s Version) Special Now on Disney Plus