Malcolm in the Middle Revival Announced

Yes, no, maybe….now we know…the answer to the question…..Malcolm in the Middle is returning to TV! Disney Plus announced that the show will return as a limited series. Check out the announcement below!

They’re back! Malcolm in the Middle returns with 4 brand-new episodes on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/6nYVzjRq3M — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) December 13, 2024