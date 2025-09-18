America’s Got Talent Recap for 9/17/2025

Tonight is the final pre-finale results show for NBC’s America’s Got Talent. Six acts will move on to the finals, joining the four Golden Buzzer Acts that have already moved on: Mama Duke, Micah Palace, Steve Ray Ladson and Team Recycled.

As always, Terry Crews hosts, while Mel B, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara judge.

After a look at last night’s show, we get down to business.

Birmingham Youth Fellowship Choir vs. Jessica Sanchez: Jessica is safe, the choir goes home.

Unreal vs. Chris Turner: Chris stays, Unreal leaves.

Lightwire vs. Sirca Marea vs. Zak Mriz: Lightwire and Sirca Marea move on, Zak goes home.

Solange Cardinale, the quick change artist from last season, does an act, followed by an AGT trivia act sponsored by IKEA. Simon and Mel B win the act. Sethward and the dude who always wants more Parmesan but is embarrassed are also on this segment.

Jourdan Blue vs. Bay Melnick Virgolino: Jourdan stays, Bay goes.

TT Boys vs. Leo High School Choir: The choir stays, TT Boys go.

Finale next week, stay tuned!