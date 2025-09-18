Harry Potter Wizards of Baking Semifinals Recap

-It is semifinals week on Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking. This week, the theme is Dumbledore’s Office.

-This week’s guest judge is Bonnie Wright, aka Ginny Weasley!

-The builds will need to be four feet tall, have two tasting elements and a transformation.

-Chris and Miko have an advantage: the deluminator! They can turn the lights off at any time for ten minutes.

-Zoe and Jordan have the time turner theme. with sugars dials, chocolate rings. The tasting elements include ginger entremets and pear compote and a cherry almond tarte.

-Juan and Elizabeth are building Fawkes the Phoenix made of chocolate and fondant with flames and a baby Fawke. There will also be carrot cake and lemon sherbert cake added for the tasting elements.

-Chris and Miko have the portraits theme with various chocolates to represent Snape and Dumbledore. Yuzu cake, sherbert lemon and peanut butter and jelly will be used for the tasting elements. They end up missing a slat, which poses a problem for their build.

-Jordan struggles with one of his pieces cracking so he rushes to fix it in time.

-One of Elizabeth’s wings falls on the floor and she is running out of time to fix it. Juan helps her, but time may not be on their side.

-Deluminator! The lights are out for ten minutes and everyone is struggling to work in the dark.

-Juan and Elizabeth struggle to get their flavor elements working. He wants more spice added and hopes they can get it to work in time.

-Zoe and Jordan work on getting their lemon illusion into the infinity mirror, hoping the judges like it.

-Elizabeth’s cake falls on the floor, but luckily, she made extra to compensate. It is smaller than she wanted, but she thinks she can make it work.

-Before long, time is up and the judges must give the pros and cons of each build and tasting element.

-Zoe and Jordan are in the finale!!!

-Elizabeth and Juan are also in the finale, which means Chris and Miko are eliminated.

-Finale next week, stay tuned.