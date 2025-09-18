Lifetime to Air Movie About College Admissions Scandal

With production set to begin this August, Penelope Ann Miller (Riverdale, American Crime) and Mia Kirshner (Star Trek: Discovery, The L Word) have signed on to headline Lifetime’s upcoming movie The College Admissions Scandal, following the story of over 50 wealthy and elite families that tried to cheat the college admissions system. The College Admissions Scandal will debut this fall, as part of Lifetime’s Ripped From the Headlines movie slate which includes Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight to Save Her Daughter, Abducted: The Mary Stauffer Story and Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story.

The College Admissions Scandal follows two wealthy mothers, Caroline (Miller), a sought after interior designer and Bethany (Kirshner), an owner of a successful financial services firm, who share an obsession with getting their teenagers into the best possible college. When charismatic college admissions consultant Rick Singer (Michael Shanks, Stargate: Atlantis, Saving Hope) offers a side door into the prestigious institutions of their dreams, Caroline and Bethany willingly partake with visions of coveted acceptance letters in their heads. But when Singer cooperates with the FBI and pleads guilty, the mothers who risked everything for their kids, must face the consequences of their crimes and the loss of trust and respect from their families.

The College Admissions Scandal is produced by Varsity Films Inc. The film is executive produced by Gail Katz. Adam Salky will direct from a script by Stephen Tolkin.

Miller most recently starred in Riverdale for the CW, New York Prison Break the Seduction of Joyce Mitchell for Lifetime and American Crime, the critically acclaimed ABC series from Academy Award winner John Ridley, starring opposite Timothy Hutton and Regina King.

Kirshner is best known for her pivotal series regular role as ‘Jenny Schecter’ in Showtime’s hit drama The L-Word. She received critical acclaim for her portrayal of ‘Elizabeth Short’ in the Brian De Palma Feature The Black Dahlia, alongside Scarlett Johansson and Hilary Swank. Her other credits include roles in Atom Egoyan’s Exotica, 24, Defiance, and more recently Milton’s Secret, opposite Donald Sutherland. Kirshner will next be seen in Nicholas Jarecki’s feature Dreamland opposite Gary Oldman, Armie Hammer and Evangeline Lilly. In addition, Kirshner recurs as ‘Amanda Grayson’ on the CBS All-Access sci-fi drama, Star-Trek: Discovery.

