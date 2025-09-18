Celebrity Spotlight: The Inoculated Canaries

Tell me a bit about how The Inoculated Canaries began.

I think the Inoculated Canaries really began when I met James. James auditioned for the spot as our drummer. I wouldn’t say that his audition was great, but since he was the only one who showed up he got the job! I met Brian and Dylan while teaching at the School of Rock and we just sort of hit it off. We’ve kind of been groovin’ ever since!

Who inspires you as an artist?

I am inspired by people who are masters of their instrument. David Gilmour is a huge influence, Jimi Hendrix, Nirvana and the Foo Fighters… In my opinion, the thing that made classic rock stars so legendary was their unrelenting passion for musicality and showmanship. I think a lot of acts today focus too much on the latter and not enough on the former.

Tell me about working on Donna and what inspired it.

The story about Donna is pretty straight forward. I got into an argument with my ex-girlfriend at like 1 o’clock in the morning. I was really tired and I wanted to go to bed but she just wouldn’t stop letting me have it for whatever reason. When she finally finished at about 4, I started writing Donna. Before 4:30 the song was finished and I was in my bed asleep.

Who are some people you want to collaborate with?

I’d love to collaborate with Kevin Parker from Tame Impala. Also Dave Grohl because he’s an absolute legend.

What’s next for you?

We’re working on a bunch of new music and videos. We’ve got one song in particular called “Alright” which we’re really stoked about. We’ve also got a show coming up at the Bowery Electric on September 27th, which we’re really excited about.

Tell me a surprising, fun fact about yourself.

I have never once been stung by a bee. Because of this, I have always been concerned about discovering a latent bee sting allergy.

What are you watching on TV these days?

Cops. I love watching the car chases. I saw one a few days ago where the suspect actually got away and it blew my mind.

Anything else you want to tell America?

Go tell your mothers you love them.